Litecoin bulls look to be dragging LTC/USD higher despite the halving event on 5th August. Looking at the price action on the 60-minute chart there has been some consolidation of prices as traders are holding the price in and around the 90.000 level. The Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) is also showing signs of a break higher as a trendline has been broken and momentum could take it toward or above the 50 mid-line.
How much of this is general crypto strength? Below is the daily chart for LTC/BTC. This chart shows that LTC is not the most favorable cryptocurrency at this present moment and it maybe general crypto strength that is holding LTC/USD up right now. The RSI indicator is moving back to the oversold area and is currently at 33. On this particular chart I have plotted the overbought and oversold levels at 80 and 20 versus the traditional 70 and 30. This is because if you look over the lifespan of the chart you can see when the price reaches the extremes it seems to bounce harder.
This means that if BTC and cryptocurrencies take a hit Litecoin may be one of the underperformers. In addition to this, once the 0.880000 level was broken this opened the pair to levels on the downside. The next support level comes at December 12th low between the 0.006890 - 0.007000 area which was a significant low. On the daily candlestick chart yesterday’s Marabozu close looks pretty definitive and indicates further pain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC hovers around $11,800 as bears won't give up - Bitcoin confluence
BTC/USD has been hovering around $11,800 handle after an initial attempt to move above $12,000 barrier during early Asian hours. The most popular digital coin is still moving within the long-term upside trend
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD regains ground, off the intraday low at $94.14
Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 4% of its value on a day-on-day basis. Monero, now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.6 billion is changing hands at $95.50 at the time of writing.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD struggles at $90.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $90.22. despite some range-bound trading, the coin stays under bearish pressure following a strong sell-off from August 5 high reached on the background of Litecoin’s halving.
The ECB tightens approach to cryptocurrency market risk management
The European Central Bank (ECB) published a report “Understanding the crypto-asset phenomenon, its risks and measurement issues”. The document outlines the need for continuous monitoring of the crypto industry development.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.