Bitcoin fell overnight, but is it time to sell? Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple's got a trump card in details
The cryptocurrency market starts the week with red numbers among the leading players on the crypto board. After the bullish breaks that occurred last week, its exhaustion appears and also the lesser activity in these days of the Easter holidays.
BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support
Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally.
Bitcoin dumps in tandem with S&P 500
Bitcoin price pumped to levels above $7,500 last week, however, the rally was short-lived as quickly as it occurred. The largest cryptocurrency has dumped again under $7,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks below upside trendline
Ripple is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1840.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.