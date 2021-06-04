Even though bulls keep controlling the situation on the market, the rise is not so sharp and some coins have already come back to the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased slightly since yesterday. The price change is +1.86%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
The rise of the main crypto is not accompanied by the trading volume. Moreover, it keeps going down, which means that bulls have not accumulated enough strength for continued growth. In this case, the more likley price action is sideways trading in the range of $37,500-$39,000 until the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $38,666 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has not showed such growth as Bitcoin (BTC) and the chief altcoin has gone up by only 0.15%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Although the price of Ethereum (ETH) is almost unchanged since yesterday, there are high chances of returning to $3,000 soon. At the moment, the altcoin is located in the area where most of liquidity is focused, which means that traders are accumulating power in the range. If bulls can keep the rate above $2,600, the possibility of a retest of the resistanance will be quite high.
Ethereum is trading at $2,788 at press time.
LTC/USD
Litecoin (LTC) is almost following the price action of Ethereum (ETH) as the growth of the "digital silver" has gone up by +1.80%.
LTC/USD chart byTradingView
From the techical point of view, bulls are losing their efforts while trying to come back to $200 and above as the trading volume is declining. The volatility is also reduced, which means that a sharp move may happen soon.
However, at the moment, neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the market, confirming trading in the range between $180 and $190 for the next few days.
Litecoin is trading at $188.57 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is the only coin from our list trading in the red zone. Its rate has gone down by 2.29% over the past 24 hours.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
The fall may not have ended yet as bulls could not get to the crucial mark of $0.45. Thus, the selling trading volume has increased, confirming the presence of sellers on the market. All in all, there is a high chance to see a restest of the recently formed mirror level at $0.38 soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.4036 at press time.
