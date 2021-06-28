The cryptocurrency market has come back to the green zone on the last day of the week.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today as its rate has fallen by only 2% over the last week.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) has chances to continue the growth if bulls hold the important level of $30,000. Thus, there is a Gap in the zone of $32,200 on CME which means that there are small chances to see the price fall further.
Summing up, buyers may keep the growth to the zone around $37,000 if they seize the initiative.
Bitcoin is trading at $33,400 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has the second biggest growth for a coin today as its price has increased by 3.71% over the last day.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) might fall to the price action of Bitcoin (BTC) as it has also successfully bounced back to the support at $1,730 for the second time. At the moment, the nearest resistance is the level of $2,040 where bulls may reach at the end of the upcoming week. However, they have small chances to break it if the trading volume remains low.
Ethereum is trading at $1,851 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the top loser from the list, rising by only 1.36% since yesterday.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP is located in the sideways trend with no clear bearish or bullish signals. In this case, there is a high possibility to expect the ongoing trading in the channel between $0.69 and $0.50 during the next week.
XRP is trading at $0.6137 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
