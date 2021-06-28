The cryptocurrency market has come back to the green zone on the last day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today as its rate has fallen by only 2% over the last week.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has chances to continue the growth if bulls hold the important level of $30,000. Thus, there is a Gap in the zone of $32,200 on CME which means that there are small chances to see the price fall further.

Summing up, buyers may keep the growth to the zone around $37,000 if they seize the initiative.

Bitcoin is trading at $33,400 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has the second biggest growth for a coin today as its price has increased by 3.71% over the last day.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) might fall to the price action of Bitcoin (BTC) as it has also successfully bounced back to the support at $1,730 for the second time. At the moment, the nearest resistance is the level of $2,040 where bulls may reach at the end of the upcoming week. However, they have small chances to break it if the trading volume remains low.

Ethereum is trading at $1,851 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the top loser from the list, rising by only 1.36% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is located in the sideways trend with no clear bearish or bullish signals. In this case, there is a high possibility to expect the ongoing trading in the channel between $0.69 and $0.50 during the next week.

XRP is trading at $0.6137 at press time.