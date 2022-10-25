- Chiliz price noted a 17% increase over the weekend.
- Investors' 130 million CHZ worth of month-long accumulation ended on October 23.
- Chiliz price indicates an upswing here on, provided it can reclaim a Fibonacci retracement level at $0.191.
Chiliz emerged as one of the better-performing assets this week as the cryptocurrency reclaimed some critical levels. The asset is riding high on the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022. Its token fan service is expected to increase CHZ price significantly, and investors seem to be reacting accordingly.
Chiliz takes a hike
Chiliz is trading at $0.198, rising by 17.48% in the last four days. Between October 21 and Tuesday, October 25, CHZ found bullishness significant enough to change trends for the altcoin and initiate a bullish momentum.
As per the Fibonacci retracement of $0.301 (local top) to $0.080 (market bottom), the opportune zone of 38.2% to 61.8% lies between $0.165 and $0.217. CHZ is currently testing the 50% Fibonacci line at $0.191 after bouncing off of the 38.2% line last week. If the candlestick successfully closes above the former level, it will find support to rally further toward $0.2.
Furthermore, the MACD is indicating a bullish crossover for the first time this month. This suggests that the macro trend is observing a change, which is essential for consistent recovery.
CHZ/USD 1-day chart
However, even if bearish pressure pushes the price down, it will still have the support of the 38.2% Fib level, which has been tested multiple times since March 2022.
Chiliz investors take advantage
Chiliz holders have been executing a fairly similar strategy since June this year. Periods of price rise are accompanied by high selling, and every time the CHZ price goes down, investors switch to accumulation.
Beginning this month, as prices declined, CHZ holders bought as much as they could, depleting exchange wallets by 130 million CHZ. This $25.3 million worth of accumulation could possibly be sold-off soon since, back in August, investors reacted by selling more CHZ than they accumulated.
If that is the case, some of the bullish momentum could be canceled out, leaving Chiliz in a sublime uptrend or possible consolidation going forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
