After a week of sideways movement, yesterday evening, buyers timidly entered the crypto market, although lacking continuation. Bitcoin (+1.8%) had an upward spike with a decent volume, Ethereun (+2.25%), Ripple (+3.56%) and Litecoin (+5.34%) behaved with more optimism. The best performers, so far, are Atom (+10.4%) and Stellar (+18.34%). In the Ethereum token sector, the best performers are Constellation (21.48%), WAX (26.66%), Chiliz (+20%), and ODE (+28.75%).

The market capitalization of the sector grew to $$250.73 billion (+1.75%), with a 35% increase in the traded volume, which was $35.5 billion in the last 24H. Finally, the dominance of the Bitcoin is kept slightly below 67%.

Hot News

Huobi Global, a popular crypto exchange, with about $1 billion worth daily volume, will stop giving services to US residents. Huobi cited "the laws and regulations of the United States with respect to crypto-assets" as the reason for this action.

Stellar price jumps up 20% after Stellar Foundation burns 55 billion tokens, destroying more than 50% of the total existing tokens.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

This Monday afternoon, Bitcoin had another spike with good volume that crossed the $9,400 level and peaked at $9,600. This move was short-lived, and it closed just above $9,400. After that, a spinning top was formed, and now a large bearish candle is in the making driving the price back to its previous range.

The positive side is that it made a higher high, and the candlestick, which still has 30 minutes to close, is not crossing the ascending line of the triangle. If that holds, we can see a slightly ascending bias to this crypto asset.

As it was yesterday, The critical levels to observe are $9,400 and $9050. The key levels remain as they were yesterday.

Supports Pivot Resistances 9050 9,400 9800 8760 10000 8300 10348

Ripple

Ripple followed the movements of the rest of the sector and had a couple of bullish candles that moved the price above $0.3, but the last 4H candle is resulting in a large selling candle which pushed the price back below the $0.299. In this case, the bullish bias is still there. The price moves above its 20, 50 and 200 SMA and MACD is bullish.

The levels to observe are 0.299 and 0.30646 to the upside, and 0.288 to the downside.

Supports Pivot Resistances 0.288 0.295 0.305 0.28 0.31 0.269 0.325

Ethereum

Ethereum made an upside move to the top of the range, but it lacked strength above $186 and currently is backing off and moving to the middle of the channel. The price is now above the 20, 50, and 200-SMA, and its MACD is slightly positive. We see in the 4H chart also that ETH is making higher highs and higher lows, so there is still a somewhat positive bias in its movements. Our levels to keep are still $186 and $179.

Supports Pivot Resistances 179 183 188 175 191 168 200

Litecoin

Litecoin's price action is much more positive. Buyers came to push its price up to $63 an currently is holding there with just a slight retracement to $61.6. The price moves above the +1SD Bollinger line while the bands expand and point upwards, and MACD is in positive territory. Finally, the moving averages are aligned from minor to major, and the price is above all of them. That means a positive phase for the Ethereum, and an underlying message that investors are there willing to invest and push the crypto market up.

The levels to watch currently are $62.7 and $61.

Supports Pivot Resistances 58 59.4 62.7 56 65 53.5 68

Try Secure Leveraged Trading with EagleFX!