After breaking $10,000, we look at the Cryptocurrency to see where the next price point may be heading towards..
Above you can watch this week's TradeView presented by Eliman as he analyses this week's markets to watch.
BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons
Bitcoin price approached $10,400 in a new bull-run that followed a recent dip to the support at $9,700. The pullback was indeed necessary for the surge above $10,000.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach
NEO, the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.03 billion has gained nearly 12% in the recent 24 hours amid strong bullish momentum.
ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh
Ethereum bulls are fired up and aiming for new yearly highs. In less than 24 hours, ETH/USD reclaimed the support at $230 and extended gains above two critical levels at $240 and $250.
XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has been gaining ground during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon
The cryptocurrency market has had another stellar week. Bitcoin has gained 5% on a week-to-week basis, and this not the best result as many top altcoins registered double-digit gains.