Share:

Crypto, by its very nature, is disruptive. Deliberately so. The aim of cryptocurrency has always been to create a decentralized finance network that is beyond the control and manipulation of any bank, central bank, or government. That makes crypto potentially dangerous for a lot of powerful people.

It should, therefore, be no surprise that those powerful people look for ways to fight back. That’s why some people are warning of a forthcoming “war on crypto,” while others think that is overblown and that the powerful people are much more likely to try to co-opt it than destroy it. Despite all this gloomy talk, Dogecoin (DOGE), ApeCoin (APE), and TMS Network (TMSN) are likely to remain bullish.

Buy Tokens Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a Musk-have

Dogecoin (DOGE) holders should rightly consider themselves the luckiest in the entire crypt world. Dogecoin (DOGE) is really nothing more than a “meme coin”, a standing joke. By rights, its lack of utility should have proved fatal long ago, except that it continues to enjoy the support of Elon Musk.

In this last week, Musk, the new owner of Twitter, tweeted out a photo of a dog wearing a black turtle-neck sweater. That was it. No message, just a photo of a dog. Everyone assumed that it was a reference to Dogecoin (DOGE), and the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped by 5% in just 15 minutes. As long as Musk stays loyal, the Dogecoin (DOGE) price will remain bullish.

ApeCoin (APE) back up again?

ApeCoin (APE) had a very torrid time for most of 2022. While the whole cryptocurrency market felt the pain, ApeCoin (APE) probably had it a bit worse than others, as the market for the range of “Bored Ape” NFTs was languishing in the doldrums without much to really commend it as an investment in difficult times.

However, ApeCoin’s (APE) fortunes may be on the way up following the release by Yuga Labs of a new game called “Dookey Dash.” The popularity of the new game has led to a marked uptick in the ApeCoin (APE) price as well as an increase in trading volume.

ApeCoin (APE) holders enjoy a variety of benefits by holding ApeCoin (APE), including access to exclusive games, merchandise, and events and also governing rights within the ApeCoin community. The supply of ApeCoin (APE) is capped at 1 billion tokens in order to retain the value of the coins.

TMS Network (TMSN) is raising the bar

TMS Network (TMSN) just started phase 1 of its presale, and as of the time of writing, TMS Network’s native coin, TMSN, is trading at $0.0047. Expect that value to rise pretty quickly, as the company has also received a generous $2 million in seed funding.

Anyone who wants to learn to make more money trading in various different markets would be interested in TMS Network (TMSN). Users can engage in trading cryptocurrencies and NFTs as well as fiat currencies, shares, and a whole host of other assets. It is an all-in-one, intuitive, user-friendly trading platform that also educates its users about trading in different markets with guides, videos, and webinars.

TMS Network (TMSN) users can also benefit from much greater transparency, as all trades are stored on the blockchain. This includes real-time data and analytics and secure but transparent smart contracts.



Investors who hold TMS Network’s $TMS token will enjoy a variety of benefits, including advanced trading tools and reduced trading fees, which help maximize profits. Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) will offer its token holders a handsome commission-sharing program, based on the volumes generated by all trades on the platform.

Buy Tokens Now

Conclusion

Whether or not the powers that be launch a war against crypto remains to be seen. In the meantime, you can hedge yourself by selecting the strongest and most promising investments at an early stage. We see TMS Network (TMSN) as being one such promising investment, so take advantage of it soon.

This article is sponsored