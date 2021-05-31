Derville Rowland, director general of financial conduct at the regulator, warned that investors could lose all their money.
A top official at the Central Bank of Ireland has warned investors over the risks of cryptocurrencies.
- Derville Rowland, director general of financial conduct at the central bank, told Independent.ie on Monday that the growth in popularity of cryptocurrencies is “of great concern.”
- “Crypto assets are quite a speculative, unregulated investment,” she said, adding that the public should be “really aware they could lose the whole of that investment."
- The comments come after several central bank governors, including Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England and Haruhiko Kuroda of the Bank of Japan, have made similar warnings.
- In March, the central bank moved to put cryptocurrency firms on the same footing as mainstream financial services providers, saying they will have to comply with anti-money laundering rules.
- While bitcoin looks to be heading towards the second-worst monthly loss on record, it is still up 25% so far this year.
