Cryptocurrency IRIS with ticker IRISUSD was in a massive decline back in 2021 and 2022, but we have been warning about a three-wave A-B-C corrective decline all the time. Well, after we spotted final wave "v" of C back on November 17th, we can now see it turning sharply up in 2023. With strong and impulsive rally, followed by a break above important 0.052 bullish confirmation level, it can easily send the price back to highs in the future, just be aware of short-term corrective pullbacks within uptrend.





