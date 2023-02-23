Cryptocurrency IRIS with ticker IRISUSD was in a massive decline back in 2021 and 2022, but we have been warning about a three-wave A-B-C corrective decline all the time. Well, after we spotted final wave "v" of C back on November 17th, we can now see it turning sharply up in 2023. With strong and impulsive rally, followed by a break above important 0.052 bullish confirmation level, it can easily send the price back to highs in the future, just be aware of short-term corrective pullbacks within uptrend.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH holders face a tough decision while OFAC-compliant blocks hit 44%
Ethereum price is in limbo as it hovers below the midpoint of a recent downswing. Depending on how ETH produces a four-hour or a daily candlestick close relative to this level.
Will Tezos price sustain its Google-induced rally and hit the $1.75 target?
Tezos, the native token for an open-source blockchain that executes peer-to-peer transactions has witnessed a massive spike in its price with Google Cloud’s partnership announcement.
Terra Luna Classic price is the next altcoin to explode by 50%, but there’s a catch
Luna Classic price action is at an interesting point that suggests the possibility of an upswing in the near term. However, this outlook is not as straightforward as it seems.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whales patiently building the cause
Dogecoin price has somewhat underperformed compared to most cryptocurrencies during this winter uptrend. Still, the notorious dog coin may be teaching investors an important lesson on patience.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.