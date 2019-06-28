Ireland-based Bitsane crypto exchange vanishes: Customers risk losing funds

Bitsane disappeared from the online circles without prior communication to its users.

An Irish cryptocurrency exchange that was known for trading Ripple (XRP) is reported to have gone mission. The exchange referred to as Bitsane, has not been online for at least a month according to a report by Forbes.

Back in May, customers on the platform reported difficulties while withdrawing their funds in both Bitcoin and XRP. Following the complaints, the users were sent an email by the support team that services are “temporarily disabled due to technical reasons.”

On the contrary, the platform website disappeared from offline without any prior notice, not even on its social media accounts. Besides, both Twitter and Face accounts connected to the exchange had been disabled. In addition to that, the Linkedin account belongs to Bitsane CTO Dmitry Prudnikov also went missing.

Bitsane is reported to have had 246,000 registered user accounts by May 30 according to the data on the Internet Wayback Machine. The exchange was supporting about $7 million in daily trading activities. The number of users who may have lost their funds is not known but some users claim to have lost $5,000 while one reported losses amounting to $150,000.