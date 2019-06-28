Ireland-based Bitsane crypto exchange vanishes: Customers risk losing funds

- Bitsane disappeared from the online circles without prior communication to its users.
- The report indicates 246,000 registered accounts by May 30 on the exchange platform.
An Irish cryptocurrency exchange that was known for trading Ripple (XRP) is reported to have gone mission. The exchange referred to as Bitsane, has not been online for at least a month according to a report by Forbes.
Back in May, customers on the platform reported difficulties while withdrawing their funds in both Bitcoin and XRP. Following the complaints, the users were sent an email by the support team that services are “temporarily disabled due to technical reasons.”
On the contrary, the platform website disappeared from offline without any prior notice, not even on its social media accounts. Besides, both Twitter and Face accounts connected to the exchange had been disabled. In addition to that, the Linkedin account belongs to Bitsane CTO Dmitry Prudnikov also went missing.
Bitsane is reported to have had 246,000 registered user accounts by May 30 according to the data on the Internet Wayback Machine. The exchange was supporting about $7 million in daily trading activities. The number of users who may have lost their funds is not known but some users claim to have lost $5,000 while one reported losses amounting to $150,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Market shakes weak hands, $14K still at stake
The digital coin most affected by the falls is – as it could not be otherwise – XRP. The drag and delay it had suffered in comparison to Bitcoin and Ethereum have penalized it. Ripple Ltd.’s cryptocurrency has fallen below the main moving averages – something that has not happened to its two podium companions.
NEO market overview: NEO/USD leads market recovery spiking 5% in tandem with Bitcoin’s 5.5% gain
NEO found support at $16.00 following the acute selling pressure cryptocurrencies had to endure yesterday. NEO navigated the sea of red immediately after breaking above $20.00 hurdle. A new 2019 high was formed at $20.84 before the bears took over control.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD hangs on a thread at $300; what’s next?
There is calm across the market after a selloff that wiped over $70 billion off the market in less than 24-hours. The dust is currently settling for Ethereum as well in the wake of the devastating fall from highs above $360.
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - 28 June
Ripple’s XRP has reversed the gains of two weeks, crashing from the recent high of $0.5073 (June 22) to as low as $0.3893 on Thursday. Notably, the sharpest movement was registered on Thursday, as the coin lost over 10% of its value in a matter of hours amid massive sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Facebook’s Libra set Bitcoin on fire
The cryptocurrency market rushes forward as the positive sentiments are gaining traction. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are gaining ground rapidly, creating FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) environment.