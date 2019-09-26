IOTA shows market prowess teasing a descending trendline breakout

- IOTA and Bitcoin Gold lead the cryptocurrency with their subtle gains on Thursday.
- IOTA’s technical levels align for a breakout above the trendline resistance.
Cryptocurrencies are mostly in the red on Thursday. However, few selected digital assets are daring to stay in the green and they include IOTA and Bitcoin Gold (BTG). IOTA is up a subtle 1.45% on the day while BTG has to correct higher only by 1.17%. All the top three cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum stuck in the red and battling to detangle from the bear pressure grappling them.
IOTA’s tested support area at $0.24 - $0.25 is giving the recovery leg a strong foundation. Although yesterday’s attempt to reverse the downtrend below the descending trendline hit a snag at $0.26, the second assault today has smashed towards the next hurdle at $0.27.
According to the picture painted by certain technical indicators such as the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence, breakout above the critical trendline resistance is possible in the near-term.
The bulls must also be prepared to face the seller congestion at $0.27. The simple moving averages will also prevent movement towards $0.29 (supply zone). The 100 SMA on the hourly chart is currently at $0.2720 and the 50 SMA at $0.2818.
IOT/USD 60’ chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD next stop is $6,900 - $7,200
Bitcoin’s failure to clear $8,800 resistance demoralized the bulls opening the Pandora box again. The break below six-month trendline support means that the downtrend will not correct easily.
IOTA shows market prowess teasing a descending trendline breakout
Cryptocurrencies are mostly in the red on Thursday. However, few selected digital assets are daring to stay in the green and they include IOTA and Bitcoin Gold (BTG).
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls stop short of $170.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.3 billion has been moving in a tight range as the recovery from the recent low stopped short of $170.00.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD settles above $0.2400 amid tepid recovery
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.6 billion gained over 3% of its value after a sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The coin is changing hands at $0.2450, still over 16% lower from this time a week ago.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.