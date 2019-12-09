IOTA has settled above $0.2000 after losing 2% on Monday

IOT/USD may be vulnerable to further losses.

Fundamental developments are supportive for the project in the long run.

IOTA is flashing with red colors. The coin retreated from the 18th position a month ago to 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating amid strong bearish sentiments. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.2030, down 2% since the beginning of Monday. The coin has lost nearly 24% in a month and 50% in recent six months.

Fundamental developments

IOTA project is basin signing partnership deals with various companies; however, this success has failed to translate into the price increase so far.

In the latest development, a German company engaged in the waste processing industry, Biota, has launched Deposy, a new system of plastic gathering and processing based on IOTA technology. The team says that people will receive a small remuneration for gathering waste that can be recycled. They have chosen IOTA due to zero fees high capacity and relatively low coin price.

In September, IOTA entered a partnership deal with Jaguar Land Rover with the aim to develop a solution for tracking the renewable energy for the cars recharge.

IOTA's technical picture

IOTA's recovery is capped by $0.2075-$0.2100 area reinforced by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour and the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the longer-term bull's target of $24.50. This barrier is created by SMA50 daily and followed by $0.2550 (SMA100 daily).

On the downside, the psychological $0.2000 is followed by December 4 low of $0.1953. We will need to see a sustainable move below this handle for the sell-off to gain traction. The next support is created by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.1920 and November 22 low of $0.1877.

IOT/USD, the daily chart



