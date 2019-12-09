- IOTA has settled above $0.2000 after losing 2% on Monday
- IOT/USD may be vulnerable to further losses.
- Fundamental developments are supportive for the project in the long run.
IOTA is flashing with red colors. The coin retreated from the 18th position a month ago to 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating amid strong bearish sentiments. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.2030, down 2% since the beginning of Monday. The coin has lost nearly 24% in a month and 50% in recent six months.
Fundamental developments
IOTA project is basin signing partnership deals with various companies; however, this success has failed to translate into the price increase so far.
In the latest development, a German company engaged in the waste processing industry, Biota, has launched Deposy, a new system of plastic gathering and processing based on IOTA technology. The team says that people will receive a small remuneration for gathering waste that can be recycled. They have chosen IOTA due to zero fees high capacity and relatively low coin price.
In September, IOTA entered a partnership deal with Jaguar Land Rover with the aim to develop a solution for tracking the renewable energy for the cars recharge.
IOTA's technical picture
IOTA's recovery is capped by $0.2075-$0.2100 area reinforced by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour and the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the longer-term bull's target of $24.50. This barrier is created by SMA50 daily and followed by $0.2550 (SMA100 daily).
On the downside, the psychological $0.2000 is followed by December 4 low of $0.1953. We will need to see a sustainable move below this handle for the sell-off to gain traction. The next support is created by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.1920 and November 22 low of $0.1877.
IOT/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it
One of these stories is the intense and profound relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin. The story approaches a moment of decision, where what happens can mark the future.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD reverses Sunday gains as Istanbul-inspired enthusiasm is over
ETH/USD has retreated from the recent high of $152.14 reached on Sunday, following the successful Istanbul upgrade.
LTC/USD price halved afte halving, hash rate dropped by 70%
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has been one os the worst-performing coins of the month out of top-20.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD marinates the next rally targeting $300
Bitcoin Cash is turning bullish amid expanding volatility. The general trend is the market sideways. Trading activity over the weekend remained drab. BCH/USD bulls tried to push for recovery towards $220 but stalled at $216.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.