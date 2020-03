Iota Price Analysis: IOT/USD bulls take charge as price goes up by 2.2%

IOT/USD went up from $0.224 to $0.229 in the early hours of Thursday, following a bearish Wednesday. The price is hovering below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 200 is about to cross over the SMA 20, which is a heavily bearish sign . The MACD indicates decreasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had four straight green sessions. Over the last four days, the RSI indicator has jumped from the edge of the overbought zone to 42.85.

