- IOTA is gaining ground rapidly after a consolidation period.
- IOT/USD needs to recover above resistance $0.2950.
IOTA, the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $795 million, has been growing strongly since the beginning of Monday. The coin has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market, and over 4% since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.2870, off the intraday high of $0.2956. The coin recovered from the recent low of $0.2438 touched on October 23.
IOTA's technical picture
IOTA is one of the best-performing coins on Monday. After several days of range-bound trading the asset resumed the growth and reached critical resistance created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band on approach to $0.2900.
Once this barrier is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent high of $0.2956, followed by a psychological $0.3000. The ultimate long-term resistance is created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $0.3200. IOTA has been trading below this line since June 13.
On the downside, the first line of support is identified at $0.2680. It coincides with SMA50 and SMA100 a daily chart. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2590 (October 18 low) and $0.2438 (October 23 low). Also, strong resistance awaits us at $0.2400, which is the lowest level since September 24.
IOT/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) fails at SMA200 daily, where from here?
Bitcoin (BTC) has lived through the most successful week since the beginning of August. Even though BTC retreated from the highest level of the week ($10,484), it finished Sunday over $1,300 more expensive that=n on Monday morning.
EOS at the helm of China’s blockchain ranking as Bitcoin is locked out of the top 10
EOS has once again emerged on the top of China’s blockchain rankings. The ranking is released by the Chinese CCID Research Institute. It is arrived at based on each cryptocurrency blockchain’s uniqueness, technology, application, and even creativity.
The cryptocurrency market starts the week with strong growth across the board
Green shoots are everywhere in the market. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are demonstrating strong gains from 2% to 26%. Notably, NEO and TRON are the best-performing assets out of top-20 as both coins have gained over 26% on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD retreats from recent high, $180.00 still intact
ETH/USD bottomed at $153.28 on October 23 and created a top at $199.00 on October 26. At the time of writing, the second largest coin is changing hands marginally below $183.00 amid downside correction after a strong rise into the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.