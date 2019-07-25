IOTA will be collaborating with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader.

The IOTA Foundation has announced a new collaboration, seeing them partner with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications.

In terms of the partnership they will be delivering Internet of Things (IoT) integration capabilities to the ST user community. They will integrate Tangle technology, a service free of fees which is a peer-to-peer (P2P) solution, into ST’s STM32Cube expansion software for the industry-leading STM32 32-bit MCU ecosystem, the X-CUBE-IOTA1.

Developers can leverage the scalable P2P network and fee free structure of IOTA for the development of; systems, environments, products, and services for the ST user community.