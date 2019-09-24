IOTA market update: What next after posting gains for two days in a row?

- IOTA sustains the uptrend above the major trendline support in spite of the correction from a two-months high at 0.3168.
- IOTA falls back into a ranging trend between the simple moving averages (100 SMA at $0.29 and 50 SMA around $0.28).
IOTA has been the talk of the town (cryptocurrency space) over the last couple of days. This is because of the cryptos ability to gracefully weather down declines. At the same time managed to maintain a positive outlook in a generally bearish market.
The formidable recovery from the lows posted in September closer to $0.24 stepped above some key levels including $0.27, $0.29 and $0.30. The altcoin surge last week was good enough to propel IOTA to a two-month high at $0.3168. Unfortunately, the flash drop in Bitcoin’s price to $9,600 cut short the colorful movement in favor of a reversal targeting $0.27 (former resistance zone-turned support area).
As reported yesterday, IOTA has kept investor and community interest high with new products and upgrade rollouts. Following the launch of the first Industry Decentralized Marketplace last week, the Foundation is joining hands with the Linux Foundation via LF Edge to push for expansion in both Europe and the US.
Meanwhile, despite the correction from the highs posted in two months, IOTA is still trading above the major trendline support. Also offering support is the 50 simple moving average on the one-hour chart. Indicators like the relative strength index (RSI) suggests that sideways trading is likely to prevail.
The moving average convergence divergence signifies the presence of the selling activity. Which means that corrections north will be limited in the near-term. A key resistance that must be cleared for more upward correction is the 100 SMA ($0.29).
IOT/USD 60’chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Can the bulls bring the price back inside the $10,000-level?
BTC/USD has had a bullish start to the day as the price has gone up from $9,690 to $9,735. This follows a heavily bearish Monday wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $10,028.70 to $9,690.20.
IOTA market update: What next after posting gains for two days in a row?
IOTA has been the talk of the town (cryptocurrency space) over the last couple of days. This is because of the cryptos ability to gracefully weather down declines. At the same time managed to maintain ...
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD facing a false falling wedge pattern breakout
Ripple tried to flex its recovery muscles on Monday but failed. The leg up broke the falling wedge pattern resistance which further paving the way for correction past the 50 simple moving average (SMA) on the one-hour chart. The resistance at $0.28 was also cleared.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls try to make a comeback in the middle of heavy bearish sentiment
ETH/USD has had a bullish start to the day and is currently priced at $201.65. Before this, ETH/USD had gone through four straight bearish days after failing at the $221.15 line. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD was trending horizontally before it dropped from ...
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.