IOTA Market Overview: IOT/UST symmetrical triangle breakout aims at $0.36

- IOTA price breakout stalls shy off the target at $0.36 as retracement sets in.
- IOTA lands support on Liquid, a blockchain-based financial services platform.
IOTA is among the cryptoassets that have performed incredibly well on Thursday. While most cryptos settled above new support zones following Wednesday’s surge, IOTA correction from $0.32456 (opening value) to $0.3401 (market valued). A high at $0.3449 has been achieved on the day as well.
IOTA listed on Liquid
According to an announcement made on Twitter, IOTA has been added as a tradable asset on Liquid, a blockchain-based financial services platform. The IOTA community welcomed the support with open arms as the foundation focuses on growing new global markets including Asia and Japan.
The #IOTA token is now available on Liquid! A leading global platform that provides #trading & #blockchain-based financial services. As we continue to grow our financial infrastructure, we look forward to enabling future markets in Asia and Japan. こんにちは @Liquid_Global! https://t.co/8QzBlfhgra— IOTA (@iotatoken) February 5, 2020
IOTA is trading above a symmetrical triangle whose breakout contributed to the more than 5% growth on the day. The price is also trading above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 1-hour chart (both moving averages are in line to offer support in case a reversal were to occur).
IOTA is still largely in the hands of the bulls in spite of the correction from the recent high. The RSI says that the crypto is not oversold and, therefore, has more room for growth. On the other hand, the MACD shows that the trend is in favor of the bulls at the moment and the situation could remain the same throughout the day.
IOT/USD 1-hour chart
