IOTA market overview: IOT/USD price spikes up following partnership with Trive.Park

- Parking garage owners can now digitize their asset and monetize it using the Trive.Park app.
- IOTA has been deemed the best fit because it can process microtransactions with virtually no fee.
- IOT/USD responded by going up from $0.24 to $0.261 this Thursday.
To facilitate easy booking and payment of parking spaces, German company Trive.Me has launched a new app Trive.Park. Motorists can now book and reserve parking spaces in advance. According to an EDAG Engineering report, users will have to pay for parking space and communicate with the garage over the Tangle, making the whole transaction quick. Through an online reservation system, the Trive. Park app will allow parking garage owners to digitize and monetize their asset.
Alexander Süssemilch, Trive's Head of Product, thinks that IOTA is the best fit for the platform because the network can process the required microtransactions with virtually no fee. The firm stated that technology like IOTA can significantly disrupt the mobility industry, allowing users to experience a new level of efficiency for a lesser cost.
IOTA is headed towards eliminating their centralized validator node. This is a big step towards their vision of decentralized micropayments. However, network security can be comprised if the move is not executed at the right time.
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD flew up on the back of this news and went up from $0.24 to $0.261 this Thursday. The bullish momentum continued this Friday and went up further to $0.266. The price broke past resistance offered by the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and is trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Did BTC get ahead of itself? Confluence levels
Bitcoin price is back above $10,000. The move from the recent low at $9,757 has brightened investors’ hope after Bitcoin plunged from levels marginally under $11,000.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD at the helm of Friday crypto recovery
The widespread recovery staged on Thursday appears to be pre-maturely stalling. Bitcoin (BTC) seems to have spent all the batteries after tackling $10,200 resistance and its immediate retreat is once again, is dragging the crypto market down.
NEO market update: NEO/USD reclaims $10 support; there's more in store
NEO is trading between the moving average support and resistance. The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour is establishing as support currently at $9.78 while the 100 SMA 4-hour is limiting movement north at $10.23.
Ethereum market overview: What’s ‘next for ETH/USD after stepping above $190?
After testing the support at $180, Ethereum is in a recovery trajectory towards the critical $200. Although, reports have indicated that Ethereum breaking away from the altcoin s to become independent crypto like Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...