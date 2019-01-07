IOTA founder Dominik Schiener comments on Jaguar Land Rover partnership

- “IOT is going to be everything. Everything will be connected,” Schiener.
- The partnership with Jaguar Land Rover is the beginning of having an automated machine economy.
The Voyager, one of the leading crypto brokers in the United States interviewed the founder of IOTA Dominik Schiener where he shared about how the IOTA Foundation came to being and the groundbreaking partnership with Jaguar Land Rover.
According to he was introduced to crypto after failing to get financial services to grow his business while at 14 years with most financial providers including PayPal having an age restriction of 18 years.
“I immediately grasped this concept, and this power of permissionless innovation - a person like myself was able to start accepting [Bitcoin] and transferring money globally without any restrictions. I was also able to start contributing to this new economy that was being created. After that, I became so convinced of it that I started doing it full-time,” Schiener told The Voyager.
Schiener later started crypto exchange referred to as Bithaus GmbH but soon ran into challenges running in a space that was it in its infancy stages. Every time I spoke with a bank, for example, they said, “Hey, please never contact us again.”
While the exchange failed to mature and ultimately went down, the experienced played a significant role in the development of IOTA. It also allowed him to embrace the technology behind cryptos which formed the foundation of IOTA. After carefully studying and understand the blockchain, Schiener and his colleagues decided to create IOTA on a Tangle Network which executes on a DAG Foundation due to the shortcomings they saw in the blockchain. For IOTA team:
