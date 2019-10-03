IOTA will work with Zühlke on new solutions.

IOT/USD is recovering from the recent lows.

IOTA announced a partnership with Zühlke to create machine-as-aservice solutions and make another step towards its goal of building a machine economy.

Cooperation with Zühlke allow the company to explore and experiment with new models for the machine to machine communication, and real-time payments using IOTA.

“Our collaboration aims to integrate IOTA Foundation’s distributed ledger technology platform, the Tangle, into Zühlke projects which will deliver innovation for manufacturing and machinery components. This enables advances such as the creation of micro-payments functionality, opening the door to new models of machine usage and commercialization,” Jens von der Brelie from Zühlke commented.

Meanwhile, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.2759. The coin is moving within a short-term bullish trend, recovering from the recent low of $0.2400 touched on September 24. However, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.2800 for the upside to gain traction. This barrier is created by the upper line of the one-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2850 ( the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band) and $0.2900.

On the downside, keep an eye on $0.2740 ( SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) one-hour). If it is broken, the price may slip lower towards $0.2700 and $0.2640 (SMA200 one-hour).

IOT/USD, one-hour chart