- IOTA will work with Zühlke on new solutions.
- IOT/USD is recovering from the recent lows.
IOTA announced a partnership with Zühlke to create machine-as-aservice solutions and make another step towards its goal of building a machine economy.
Cooperation with Zühlke allow the company to explore and experiment with new models for the machine to machine communication, and real-time payments using IOTA.
“Our collaboration aims to integrate IOTA Foundation’s distributed ledger technology platform, the Tangle, into Zühlke projects which will deliver innovation for manufacturing and machinery components. This enables advances such as the creation of micro-payments functionality, opening the door to new models of machine usage and commercialization,” Jens von der Brelie from Zühlke commented.
Meanwhile, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.2759. The coin is moving within a short-term bullish trend, recovering from the recent low of $0.2400 touched on September 24. However, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.2800 for the upside to gain traction. This barrier is created by the upper line of the one-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2850 ( the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band) and $0.2900.
On the downside, keep an eye on $0.2740 ( SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) one-hour). If it is broken, the price may slip lower towards $0.2700 and $0.2640 (SMA200 one-hour).
IOT/USD, one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays above $8,000, massive resistance lies ahead
Bitcoin price managed to avert the danger of sliding below $8,000 during the downtrend witnessed on Wednesday. Coming out as strong viable support was the 100 simple moving average (SMA) on the one-hour chart.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD beats the market with 4% gains
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0143. The coin has gained over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. TRX is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20, though the further upside may be limited unless the broader market takes off from current levels.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation
XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20
EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.