IOTA conquers the 50 SMA following in the footsteps of Ethereum Classic

IOTA price is back in the green alongside several other cryptocurrencies. The grandparent cryptocurrencies Bitcoin is still nursing wounds after the bear’s mauling. $0.2325 - $0.2350 is coming up as an incredible support area. The losses mostly driven by Bitcoin saw IOTA trim gains towards last week’s major support at $0.22.

However, a low was formed at $0.2330 on Wednesday allowing the bulls to regain control. The rebound from this level initially stepped above $0.24 before extending the price action above the 50 Simple Moving Average 1-hour.

At the time of writing, IOTA market value stands at $0.2428. The buyers intend to push the 1.32% gains higher on Thursday. Glancing ahead, $0.24 is the immediate hurdle. If IOTA manages to clear the resistance at this level, we are likely to witness a surge above the 100 SMA currently at $0.2456 towards the supply zone at $0.2520.

IOTA is following in the footsteps of the defiant Ethereum Classic. ETC continues to shake the ground in the market with gains over 12% on the day. After breaking the barrier at $6.4, the bulls are throwing jabs at $7.0 hurdle. The crypto’s technicals are still positive as discussed in this price analysis.

MIOTA/USD 1-hour chart