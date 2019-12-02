IOTA announces commitment to development of the Unified Identity Protocol (UIP).

The development of Unified Identity Protocol (UIP) has been announced by IOTA.

IOTA is keen to provide some revolutionization of the digital indentity space.

IOTA (MIOTA) announced they have committed to the development of the Unified Identity Protocol (UIP), a digital identity implementation powered by IOTA’s Tangle.

The non-profit organisation are keen to revolutionize the digital identity space as according to a recent blog post, the project has asked its community and partners to contribute ideas to help develop ideas and explore use-cases pertaining to UIP.

As per the blog post, IOTA will be releasing a series of blog posts in the first half of 2020 to provide insight on how a unified identity can affect various industries across the globe.

