The IOTA foundation has announced a new partnership with Zühlke.

Both companies will be focused on the creation of machine-to-machine technology innovation in the manufacturing and machinery sectors.

IOTA will be partnering up with Zühlke, who provide expertise within the innovation of projects around technology and business.

Zühlke’s Director of the Solution Center Industrial and Consumer Solutions, Jens von der Brelie said:

Our collaboration aims to integrate IOTA Foundation’s distributed ledger technology platform, the Tangle, into Zühlke projects which will deliver innovation for manufacturing and machinery components.

He further added: