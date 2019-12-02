- The Elliott Oscillator shows six straight bullish sessions.
- IOTA Foundation welcomed Aleksa Krstić as a graphic designer to their team.
IOTA/USD went up from $0.2092 to $0.2064, rising by 1.36% this Monday. In the process. IOT/USD managed to chart a bullish day, despite the overall crypto sentiment being heavily bearish. The IOTA Foundation also welcomed Aleksa Krstić as a graphic designer to their team. The Foundation revealed that Krstić “will focus on improving IOTA’s awareness through high-impact text and images.” On joining IOTA, Krstić stated:
IOTA is a great place to apply and improve my skills. IOTA can have a broad impact on society, which is very interesting to me. Working with the smartest people and cutting-edge technologies is what I always wanted — and I’m glad to grow alongside my new colleagues and the Foundation!
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD has been trending in a narrow $0.016 range between $0.219 - $0.203. The daily market is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott Oscillator shows six straight bullish sessions, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has bounced off the oversold zone and is trending around 35.71. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
