IOTA Foundation welcomed Aleksa Krstić as a graphic designer to their team.

IOTA/USD went up from $0.2092 to $0.2064, rising by 1.36% this Monday. In the process. IOT/USD managed to chart a bullish day, despite the overall crypto sentiment being heavily bearish. The IOTA Foundation also welcomed Aleksa Krstić as a graphic designer to their team. The Foundation revealed that Krstić “will focus on improving IOTA’s awareness through high-impact text and images.” On joining IOTA, Krstić stated:

IOTA is a great place to apply and improve my skills. IOTA can have a broad impact on society, which is very interesting to me. Working with the smartest people and cutting-edge technologies is what I always wanted — and I’m glad to grow alongside my new colleagues and the Foundation!

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD has been trending in a narrow $0.016 range between $0.219 - $0.203. The daily market is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott Oscillator shows six straight bullish sessions, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has bounced off the oversold zone and is trending around 35.71. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum.

