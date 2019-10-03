Investment management company Stone Ridge is trying to register a new Bitcoin (BTC) futures offering with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The new fund is called NYDIG Bitcoin Strategy Fund and describes itself as “a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that continuously offers its shares,” with an objective to achieve capital appreciation by investing in BTC futures contracts, according to an Oct. 2 filing.
Cash-settled BTC futures only
Detailing its investment strategy, the company noted that the fund will only invest in cash-settled BTC futures traded on commodity exchanges registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, avoiding direct investments in Bitcoin and other digital currencies. The file explained:
“‘Cash-settled’ means that when the relevant future expires, if the value of the underlying asset exceeds the futures price, the seller pays to the purchaser cash in the amount of that excess, and if the futures price exceeds the value of the underlying asset, the purchaser pays to the seller cash in the amount of that excess.”
The proposed maximum offering price per the fund’s share is $10, while its initial capital is $25 million. The fund does not provide assurance that its investments in BTC futures will appreciate in value or on average, as well as that changes in the value of the fund’s BTC futures will track the changes in Bitcoin’s price, the filing notes.
Industry players exploring BTC futures
In late September, Bakkt’s much-anticipated, physically settled Bitcoin futures trading went live for trading on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The platform was the first of its kind to receive approval from United States regulators and is a product of ICE, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange.
That same month, major cryptocurrency exchange Binance launched two futures testnet platforms — inviting users to participate in a 10,000 Binance Coin (BNB) trading competition.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group is adding options to its Bitcoin futures contracts in the first quarter of 2020, pending regulatory review. Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products, said:
"Based on increasing client demand and robust growth in our Bitcoin futures markets, we believe the launch of options will provide our clients with additional flexibility to trade and hedge their bitcoin price risk."
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bulls can't make their way above DMA200
Bitcoin (BTC) hit $8,416 high on Wednesday and retreated to $8,250 by press time. The first digital coin has been range-bound with a bearish bias on Thursday amid growing indecision on the market.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD stays boring, getting ready for a decisive breakthrough
ETH/USD is range-bound during Thursday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $19.2 billion has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day amid vanishing volatility and low trading volumes.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation
XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20
EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.