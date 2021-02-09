My net worth isn't high enough frankly, and I can't be bothered working hard over an extended period of time to change that dynamic. So I have decided to make myself into a digital currency, the Jeffcoin. Total issuance is limited to 110kg unless I choose to eat more Indonesian food. Conversely, supply could tighten if I listen to Mrs Halley and become more plant-based, row more, plays in the backs for rugby next season, or cut out salt and sugar, which I deny I knowingly consume.

A nice man called Yuri based in Kamchatka has offered to host my Jeffcoin exchange servers virtually and set up the payment mechanism in fiat currency. Yuri will keep an open ledger on excel of all Jeffcoin transactions so that anyone can see if someone famous has bought Jeffcoin. (Trust me, they will) He is doing it for free, which I thought was very nice of him. And a Nigerian King called Elvis (I told you he wasn't dead) has agreed to sign up celebrities to endorse me, once I have sent his fee to an account in a country I've never heard of.

Jeffcoin’s will be issued in 10-gram increments. Remember though, my total body mass is limited to 110kg worth of Halley's, so you should all get in and buy very quickly. The limited supply means the price will skyrocket, and I will probably have to double it by tomorrow. The Jeffcoin will revolutionise the way we use money; I'm just not sure how yet. But don't worry about that, just buy it today before the price doubles tomorrow. I prefer payment in US Dollars, so self-drive yourself to your computer and email Yuri for payment instructions.

Mrs Halley often describes me as an under-developed Kiwi potato. But in every 110kg Kiwi potato, there are a large, but finite number of double-fried duck fat chips. So, don't think about it, just buy Jeffcoin and don't miss out. I will throw a free post-purchase #jeffcoin endorsement on social media to the first 1000 buyers. Retirement savings, pension, stimulus cheques and college funds are all welcome; we are all about democratising finance and fighting the Wall Street machine. Bella ciao from Jeffcoin.

Overnight, the Biden-stimulus vaccine powered global recovery rally continued unabated, with Wall Street hitting record highs, the US Dollar falling, oil rising, and even gold finding a few long-lost friends. With no data of note to distract, the overnight price action looked very much a rinse repeat the Friday session sans the Dollar weakness.

The buy everything trade is back with a vengeance for now, and I shall not argue with the speculative momentum. Only Chinese and US Inflation numbers released tomorrow could distract markets. Unless US inflation surprises to the upside, the distraction will only be temporary. We are all back to stimulus and vaccine watching.

With most of Asia shutting down for Lunar New Year, starting with Taiwan and Vietnam tomorrow, liquidity will steadily erode in Asia, where trading appears muted already today. That will leave those markets that are still open, vulnerable to headline-driven, temporary volatility spikes.

Bella ciao ciao ciao everyone.

Asian equities rise with Wall Street

The vaccine-powered global recovery, Biden stimulus, buy everything mania continued on Wall Street overnight, which powered to fresh record highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.74%, the Nasdaq leapt 0.95%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.76%. US futures are almost unchanged in Asia, meaning that the region was happy to hitch its wagon Wall Street’s momentum, albeit modestly ahead of the Lunar New Year break.

The Nikkei 225 is up only 0.05%, with the Kospi moving 0.50% higher. By contrast, Mainland China is having a strong session. With the Shanghai and Shenzhen pipes to Hong Kong closed yesterday for Chinese New Year, those funds appear to have flowed back up to Mainland markets. That has pushed the Shanghai Composite up 1.20%, with the CSI 300 jumping 1.45%. By contrast, the Hang Seng has risen only 0.45%.

Around Asia, Singapore has edged 0.15% higher, with Jakarta climbing 0.45%. Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Bangkok have advanced by over 0.60%. By contrast, Australia has been hit with a wave of profit-taking, with banks and large retailers dragging the indexes lower. The ASX 200 is down 0.70%, with the All Ordinaries down 0.60%.

The mixed day in Asia likely reflects the position adjustment effects of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays across the region. I also have a nagging fear that after the Bitcoin mania overnight, retail funds may be pivoting to chase that market. The falls on Australian markets, in particular, are likely to be temporary.

The US Dollar falls in the face of stimulus-mania

The US Dollar retreated overnight as global recovery hopes squashed the short squeeze. The dollar index fell back through support at 91.00, finishing 0.12% lower at 90.93, and has continued south this morning, falling 0.22% to 90.73.

That has lifted EUR/USD through resistance at 1.2060, to 1.2078 today, the single currency rallying 0.28% today. The beleaguered Australian Dollar has also caught the recovery waves. It rose 0.30% overnight, and has climbed another 0.37% to 0.7728 this morning, well clear of channel support at 0.7630. Both Sterling and the New Zealand Dollar proved immune to recent US Dollar strength, and are over 0.30% higher today, and poised it seems for more gains this week. Notably, GBP/USD is eroding January resistance at 1.3760, which should open a vaccine-driven challenge of 1.4000 in the coming week.

USD/CNY fell 0.35% overnight to 6.4500, and most regional Asian currencies have risen this morning in sympathy. Running into the Lunar New Year break, the PBOC's seeming intent to keep USD/CNY between 6.4000 and 6.5000 is running nicely to plan.

Looking forward, US Dollar weakness should now continue this week, unless inflation in the US prints markedly higher tomorrow.

Oil breaks $60 a barrel

Oil's upward momentum remained undiminished on global recovery hopes. Investors looking for a quick buck piled into oil sending Brent crude 1.88% through $60.00 a barrel, to finish at $60.70 barrel. The rally has continued in Asia, with Brent crude adding another 0.48%, rising to $60.95 a barrel. WTI enjoyed a stellar session as well, increasing 2.0% to $56.95 a barrel, before adding another 0.45% to $58.30 a barrel in Asia this morning.

Brent crude's next technical target is now the $66.00 a barrel region with now meaningful support until $57.50 a barrel. WTI now targets the $60.00 a barrel mark, with meaningful support now far distant at $54.00 a barrel.

That Brent crude and WTI have now run so far ahead of their respective support region in such a short amount of time is a warning sign. The Relative Strength Indexes (RSI's) on both have now climbed into very overbought territory. When it comes, the correction could well be quite brutal unless oil now contents itself to consolidate at these price levels for the next few days. Investors that are long up here should prepare to be nimble.

Gold rises on a weaker US Dollar

Gold finally found some friends overnight, rallying powerfully by 0.90% to $1831.00 an ounce, before advancing another 0.57% to $1841.00 announce this morning in Asia. Gold though can thank a weaker US Dollar for its salvation, not a change in the yellow metal's structural outlook.

Having recaptured its previous support region around $1830.00 an ounce, gold needs to hold this level, ideally mounting a challenge on its 200-day moving average at $1853.80 an ounce. Beleaguered long positions can start to breathe easier once this occurs.

Gold is likely to be sought after on any dip for the next two sessions by Asian investors, looking to load up on risk hedging ahead of the Lunar New Year break. In the bigger picture, gold's fate remains in the hands of events elsewhere in the US Dollar and US bond market.