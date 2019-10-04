International summit held in Indonesia to educate lawyers on crypto-related crimes

The summit, hosted by Indonesia, will be joined by seven more countries.

The conference is aimed at educating lawyers and other law enforcement agents with skills to tackle crypto-related crimes.

According to BTC Manager, the Indonesian government is hosting an international summit to educated lawyers on crypto-related crimes. The conference will be joined by countries that include Turkey, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Russia, and Hong Kong. Lawyers and other law enforcement agents will be educated to tackle crypto-related crimes such as money laundering, terrorism financing, and others.

Dr. Arminsyah, Indonesia’s Deputy Attorney General, commented that it has become necessary for the governments to come together and tackle bad actors taking advantage of technologies like cryptocurrencies.

“Cross-border cryptocurrency crime must be seen as a common enemy, therefore it cannot be tackled partially by each country but must be prevented, fought, and eliminated holistically and together."

Bitcoin and other digital assets are not legal in Indonesia. However, in February 2019, the government introduced a regulation that legalized cryptocurrency as tradable assets to let investors trade digital currencies while protecting them from falling victims to scams. Dr. Arminsyah expects that the summit will bring more collaboration, in the form of real-time “information delivery, data, advice, and the provision of the necessary facilities needed to fight crypto crimes.”



