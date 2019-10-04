International summit held in Indonesia to educate lawyers on crypto-related crimes

- The summit, hosted by Indonesia, will be joined by seven more countries.
- The conference is aimed at educating lawyers and other law enforcement agents with skills to tackle crypto-related crimes.
According to BTC Manager, the Indonesian government is hosting an international summit to educated lawyers on crypto-related crimes. The conference will be joined by countries that include Turkey, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Russia, and Hong Kong. Lawyers and other law enforcement agents will be educated to tackle crypto-related crimes such as money laundering, terrorism financing, and others.
Dr. Arminsyah, Indonesia’s Deputy Attorney General, commented that it has become necessary for the governments to come together and tackle bad actors taking advantage of technologies like cryptocurrencies.
“Cross-border cryptocurrency crime must be seen as a common enemy, therefore it cannot be tackled partially by each country but must be prevented, fought, and eliminated holistically and together."
Bitcoin and other digital assets are not legal in Indonesia. However, in February 2019, the government introduced a regulation that legalized cryptocurrency as tradable assets to let investors trade digital currencies while protecting them from falling victims to scams. Dr. Arminsyah expects that the summit will bring more collaboration, in the form of real-time “information delivery, data, advice, and the provision of the necessary facilities needed to fight crypto crimes.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bulls can't make their way above DMA200
Bitcoin (BTC) hit $8,416 high on Wednesday and retreated to $8,250 by press time. The first digital coin has been range-bound with a bearish bias on Thursday amid growing indecision on the market.
ETH/USD technical analysis: Price rejects 170 to the downside
Today Ethereum broke a trendline to fall lower and make a lower high lower low. At a low volume node on the volume profile price found some support at 170.00 and some rejection hammer candles formed.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation
XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20
EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.