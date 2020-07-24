XMR/BTC has been trading sideways, slow and choppy since October of 2019, which are characteristics of a triangle correction.

A triangle consolidation is a continuation pattern, which unfolds prior to the final wave. It usually occurs in a wave 4, or a wave B.

A triangle has five legs, A-B-C-D-E and once they are fully visible, price can continue moving within the bigger trend. In our case we see a wave iv with a triangle within a bearish trend, meaning one more leg lower as v of 5 may show up, once leg (e) of a triangle in iv fully develops. That said, a firm drop below the lower triangle line and 0.0062 level will confirm a completed triangle, and sub-wave v of 5 underway.

XMR/BTC daily