XMR/BTC has been trading sideways, slow and choppy since October of 2019, which are characteristics of a triangle correction.
A triangle consolidation is a continuation pattern, which unfolds prior to the final wave. It usually occurs in a wave 4, or a wave B.
A triangle has five legs, A-B-C-D-E and once they are fully visible, price can continue moving within the bigger trend. In our case we see a wave iv with a triangle within a bearish trend, meaning one more leg lower as v of 5 may show up, once leg (e) of a triangle in iv fully develops. That said, a firm drop below the lower triangle line and 0.0062 level will confirm a completed triangle, and sub-wave v of 5 underway.
XMR/BTC daily
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
