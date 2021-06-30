Institutions are holding their breath when it comes to buying more Bitcoin (BTC), even at $34,000.
According to data covering BTC balances on major exchange Coinbase, little mass buying has occurred in recent weeks.
Institutional demand "still low," says analyst
Despite BTC/USD trading at over 50% below its recent all-time highs, there is curiously little interest in buying up the supply for many investors.
Whether retail or institutional, adding Bitcoin to portfolios appears to be simply not as attractive as before, even with a conspicuous “discount.”
“I know this is getting old, but Coinbase Bitcoin exchange balances still continue to go sideways,” researcher Jan Wuestenfeld commented on the data, tracked by on-chain analytics service Glassnode.
“If we take that as a proxy for institutional demand is still low…”
Coinbase’s BTC balance saw consecutive steps down throughout 2021. The trend was consistent until mid May’s price capitulation event, when withdrawals conspicuously stopped. Since then, Coinbase has seen only small decreases in its Bitcoin reserves.
Coinbase BTC balance vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: Jan Wuestenfeld/ Twitter
As Cointelegraph reported, July is set to see a shake-up in terms of institutional activity thanks to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).
Mid-month, a major unlocking event will give a large slice of the investor base a chance to sell their funds. Should they choose to do so, selling pressure is implied, and the potential for the Bitcoin price to slide further could be the reason why there is currently little interest in buying.
The event is important — once over, selling pressure overall is expected to decrease significantly.
1 week, $3.8 billion realized losses
When it comes to selling behavior, meanwhile, it is conspicuously short-term holders (STRs) who are behind the routs which saw lows of $28,600.
As Glassnode noted in the latest of its weekly reports, The Week On-chain, the mood very much appears to be one of panic selling — new investors are ridding themselves of BTC at a loss.
“A very large volume of coins that were underwater were spent this week,” Glassnode explained.
“Note that almost all Long-Term Holders are in profit and their spending actually offset around $383M in net losses (total realised loss was $3.833B!). Currently only 2.44% of the circulating supply is held by LTHs at an unrealised loss.”
Bitcoin net realized profit/ loss annotated chart. Source: Glassnode
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
These three cryptos could soon recover and reach new all-time highs
Bitcoin price has been down in the dumps with multiple failed attempts to escape the ranging market. Most altcoins promptly follow the flagship crypto, but Solana, Chainlink and Litecoin have a different plan and might recover quicker than the rest to hit new all-time highs.
Shiba Inu price to retest crucial support before SHIB bulls set up next advance
Shiba Inu price has recently broken out of a bearish formation, introducing the potential for a new rally. SHIB escaped above a critical resistance trend line that has acted as a possible turning point for the meme coin’s disappointing returns since the May crypto market crash.
Chainlink adoption continues to scale as LINK price contemplates 51% upswing
Chainlink price is hinting at a pullback that could propel it by 51% to $25.21. Bieconomy integrates Chainlink Price Feeds to distribute gas payments in multiple cryptocurrencies. A breakdown of the support level at $16.60 will likely invalidate the bullish thesis for LINK.
Ripple bulls anticipate 20% gains
XRP price has set up a higher low and two higher highs since bottoming on June 22. This move indicates the presence of buyers. While the recent local top might lead to a pullback, it will help the bulls band together, propelling Ripple to critical levels.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.