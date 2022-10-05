Co-founder Kalin Metodiev stated that comparisons between Celsius, Voyager and Nexo are “very far from reality” and that the firm is focused on building in a sustainable way.
Bankruptcy or insolvency is not in “Nexo’s reality” according to the crypto lending platform’s co-founder and managing partner, Kalin Metodiev.
In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) video posted via YouTube on Oct. 4, founders and managing partners Metodiev and Antoni Trenchev addressed community questions and recent FUD-related rumors that Nexo could soon face insolvency issues.
Responding to a question about the insolvency/bankruptcy rumors and whether Nexo will be the “next Celsius and Voyager,” Metodiev explicitly stated that:
Insolvency, bankruptcy are nowhere in Nexo’s reality, and we believe, we hope, we aspire, [and] we[‘re] work[ing] very hard to deliver a very strong and sustainable future for our users.
“Finding resemblances with these two names [Celsius and Voyager] or other names in the space, is very far from reality and I think this is very easily verifiable,” he added.
Adding to Metodiev’s comments, Trenchev noted: “that I didn’t want to mention [any] names but I'm going to mention a few names; you know, no exposure to the Terra (LUNA) debacle, absolutely no lending to Three Arrows Capital.”
“In the two names that were mentioned in the question, in the bankruptcy filings you can see the creditors list, Nexo is not on that,” he said.
The rumors appear to have originated in part, from a claim in a Sept. 26 cease and desist order from the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions that Nexo’s “liabilities would exceed its assets” if its Nexo (NEXO) token holdings were excluded from the equation. This is just one of several cease and desist orders filed against Nexo.
Market analysts such as Dirty Bubble Media author Mike Burgersburg previously alleged that Nexo is facing insolvency risks because it holds the vast majority of NEXO’s token supply on its platform, similar to Celsius which owned more than 50% of its native token, CEL.
In line with such thinking, a sharp decline in the price of NEXO could significantly impact the company, he alleged.
However, a Nexo spokesperson promptly denied the allegations to Cointelegraph, stating that the data they provided to Kentucky regulators was for one of the Nexo Group’s entities, and that “NEXO tokens represent less than 10% of the company’s total assets.”
In the AMA, the Nexo founders also addressed a question relating to the firm’s recent attestation, which indicated that Nexo’s $3.7 billion worth of customer liabilities are 100% collateralized but doesn’t provide any further details than that.
Asked whether the firm plans to “include a breakdown of assets within the attestation rather than just a total dollar figure?” Metodiev outlined that Nexo will provide greater transparency, but didn’t outline what that will entail as he suggested the company also needs to balance the need for privacy to stave off competition.
The more transparency we can provide that will be helpful to our community, to our users, to decision makers for investment purposes. We would continue increasing this transparency, but making sure that this transparency, first of all, doesn't diminish our competitive edge.
“I think you know that while we commit and will continue increasing the transparency, it needs to be done with the proper degree of duty and responsibility to make sure that this transparency is constructive and beneficial for decision making purposes,” he added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Federal regulators are preparing to pass judgment on Ethereum
Are regulators with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gearing up to take down Ethereum? Given the saber-rattling by officials — including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler — it certainly seems possible.
Shiba Inu price at a critical juncture, failure to overcome could result in 20% sell off
Shiba Inu price is hovering below the $0.0000118 resistance level and is attempting to overcome it. A failure from bulls to flip this hurdle into a support barrier could result in a 20% crash to $0.0000092.
Why patience will help provide a better entry for XRP investors
XRP price consolidates within an ascending parallel channel. RIpple price shows less volume than the previous bull run, while the Relative Strength Index shows resistance. Invalidation of the countertrend thesis is a breach above $0.51.
ApeCoin price is likely to fall flat towards $4 for these reasons
ApeCoin price shows resistance under two crossing moving averages. APE price shows a tapering look on the Volume Profile pattern but breached extremely oversold territories on the Relative Strength Index.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.