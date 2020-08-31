While the emergence of blockchain and crypto is democratizing traditional trading, the internet extended the boundaries of public space and made content creation and press events much more accessible to everyone a long time ago. This has allowed many people to share their opinions and discuss them with others via digital media and social networks, which has in turn changed the way we collectively learn about and react to events in the world. However, there is a flip side to this, namely that with increased participation in the creation and dissemination of information flows, problems have arisen with press credibility. Now that it's easier to participate in news creation and the reach of media has penetrated further into our everyday lives, the distinction between genuine content and paid advertising has been blurred.

The modern media landscape has proved the ideal breeding ground for native advertising which, unlike its more overt cousins, is created to seamlessly blend into content, often leaving readers in the dark as to its nature. Think of the way Hollywood worked/works with its placement of specific products, only now, with online media, this kind of thing is everywhere. Recognizing that things left to themselves could get out of hand, the Federal Trade Commission introduced some transparency measures with the goal of making it easier for consumers to recognize when they are being pitched to. The FTC’s guidelines require content creators to disclose any endorsements they are receiving in connection with their content, but this is not always strictly enforced and has had more of an effect on video than on written content.

The problem is that online media is too big to be policed. And it’s only getting bigger. If you were to cut off one of the hydra’s many heads, two more would sprout up in its place. Just looking at the state of online journalism, with all of its well-documented troubles, one cannot fail to see a happy playground for corporate interests with pocket change.

Nowhere is the up-for-grabs nature of the media felt more acutely than in the wild world of cryptocurrency. Although the industry has made some strides, it is known as a hotbed of manipulation which extends from the assets themselves to the media that covers them. Without significant regulatory oversight, you just never know if what you’re reading is something that was created to steer you a certain way. There have been numerous cases of fraudulent projects wooing people into their net via paid overtures in the media. Because crypto is complex and there are newcomers joining the industry every day, the industry is rife with opportunities for people looking to take advantage of the vulnerable.

However, according to insiders, the way of making things work for everybody in the industry will require not a purge of bad actors per se, but a refinement of the relationship between users, creators and the media in the space. Mike Ermolaev, CCO of TOPOS Digital Communications, a communications agency that works to bridge those three entities together, says that now the onus is on producers and the media to establish a solid form of communication which users and the industry as a whole can rely on. “Crypto is still in its early stages,” said Ermolaev, “but even so, a lot of what has plagued the industry in terms of deception and the lack of transparency is being phased out already. As more people come around to the fact that there are tremendous financial opportunities here for everyone, people are realizing that we have to build now for the future, and having a trustworthy media is essential to the future health of the industry.”

Regarding native advertising Ermolaev said that it was not exclusively a crypto media problem, rather that it is everywhere. “There is no putting the genie back in the bottle, but we shouldn’t want to do that anyway. Crypto was intended to be a new start for people, the democratization of finance. In order for that to work, you need transparency and participation. The same is true for the media. Now that the media landscape is wide open, in order for it to work we need transparency and participation. Native advertising, like all forms of advertising, is neither good nor bad inherently, it depends on how it is used. There are so many stories to tell, so many opportunities in this space for everyone. Advertising that is transparent about that, that has at its core a shared understanding between producer, consumer and media that the ultimate goal is a mutual flourishing, this is what is going to have to be at the heart of media operations if it is going to serve its role adequately.”

According to Ermolaev, the industry is already on its way to that point which can be seen in the more reliable and trusted publications that deal with crypto news. The less a publication plays on the emotions of its readers, the better: “there’s been a big positive trend in crypto media of outlets becoming much more responsible and sober in their coverage. Part of that is tied to more professional editorial processes and more reputable sources covering crypto. You can’t just come to an editor with some money and tell them to publish. If you’ve got something to share, it has to be legit and there has to be a story to tell.”

Besides, there are always reputational issues influencing the quality of information that appears in the media space. Leading crypto media outlets always review the materials they receive from non-staff individuals because in case of any serious misinformation there’s a menace of losing credibility and loyalty of the target audience. “People say, journalists don’t want to be loved, all they are hungry for is attention. But in the relatively young crypto community, no one wants to risk even if they get paid for it, and the extension of the market enforces media to check the mentions of crypto entities like exchanges even more carefully,” explains Mike. “You can’t just go to the editor and say “we give you money and you publish it”. It’s quite a common case when after the reviewing process is over, they will ask you to revise or remove the pieces that seem promotional to them or refuse to publish your article at all.”

This isn’t the case with all crypto media outlets, however, but Ermolaev believes it will become standard soon enough. “For consumers that follow crypto media, they know if a publication is legitimate or not. It is pretty easy to tell. The tone is a big tell. There are big ones, like FXStreet, The Block, Blockonomi — then FXEmpire, BTCManager, etc. They’ve built up reputations and relationships of trust with their readers. But this is also where participation comes in with the consumer, you’ve got to research everything. Even legitimate projects hit stumbling blocks, so you’ve got to try your best to be aware of everything and cover all your angles.”

Outside of journalists, bloggers and influencers have become a key means of getting the word out about a project or product. Currently, the combination of negative and positive perceptions out there about this kind of content has confused people. But with influencers, bloggers and celebrities the story is almost the same. The key difference is that they are much more engaged with their audiences than journalists. “They don’t just create content, they can create a culture,” notes Ermolaev. “They set trends, they influence other people, and they are able to do that because they have a more intimate medium than has existed in the past. Reputation is vital for bloggers and influencers because they personally communicate with their followers: they show their faces, tell people about their lives and share their experiences. Influencers feel a certain sense of responsibility and that deters them from falling for big money when it comes to dubious advertising.”

Social media is another somewhat controversial topic when it comes to traders and consumers. Crypto social media is flooded with data charts and advice telling people what they should buy, what they should hold, what they should sell when they should sell it etc. The obvious problem is that the information might not be true, or it may be manipulated to get people to act in a certain way. Ermolaev is of the opinion that, as long as you’re savvy, social media is a net positive for consumers in the crypto space. “This takes us back to the DYOR rule. Social media unites thousands of millions of people worldwide willing to share their opinions. Here you can compare all the news, statistics and predictions about an issue, which will help you stay objective and level-headed while making your own decision whether to buy or sell or do whatever with your digital assets in a given situation.”

There are a certain number of challenges that come with the new terrain that crypto media is operating in that are exacerbated by the youth of the industry. But if the recent growth of the sector is anything to go by, these challenges can be overcome. Pertaining to the muddied waters between content and advertising, Ermolaev is bullish on things shaping up: “if you think that paid content automatically compromises objectivity, you’re wrong,” concludes Mike. “Yes, the creation of the internet has blurred the lines of what is acceptable, but it has also given us a solid toolkit of informational sources that we can use to determine what is worthy of trust and what is not.”