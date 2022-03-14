Inflation appears to have become a top concern for both Wall Street and the main street days before the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) decides its response to the rising general price level in the economy.
"What are your thoughts about probable inflation rate over next few years," U.S.-based electric car maker Tesla's CEO Elon Musk tweeted late Sunday. Musk added that he would continue to hold bitcoin, ether and dogecoin even though buying physical assets is often the best way to ride an inflationary wave.
Surging prices for food, energy and housing have sent inflation in the U.S. to a four-decade high and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is expected to worsen the situation.
"We're likely to see another year in which 12-month inflation numbers remain very uncomfortably high," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a CNBC interview last week. The situation in Ukraine has exacerbated inflation and upcoming inflation reports will show "further evidence of an impact on U.S. inflation of Putin's war on Ukraine", Yellen added.
The general populace worldwide seems equally worried about a continued rise in the standard of living. According to Google Trends, a widely used tool to gauge general or retail interest in trending topics, returned a value of 100 for the worldwide search query over the past 18 years.
A score of 100 represents peak popularity – the maximum number of searches observed for a term during a given time frame. In other words, more and more people are worried about rising prices and are scanning the web for information on how bad the situation could get and ways to hedge against the same.
Google Trends provides access to a mostly unfiltered sample of actual search requests made to the search engine and measures their searches on a range of 0 to 100, according to the company. The search value represents the search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the selected region and time.
The crypto community and the likes of Musk and MicroStrategy's CEO Michael Saylor consider bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, a digital equivalent of gold.
"USD consumer inflation will continue near all-time highs, and asset inflation will run at double the rate of consumer inflation. Weaker currencies will collapse, and the flight of capital from cash, debt, & value stocks to scarce property like bitcoin will intensify," Saylor tweeted in response to Musk's inflation query late Sunday.
And though bitcoin has recently underperformed gold mostly on fears of faster monetary tightening by the Fed, observers remain confident of its long-term use case as a store of value asset.
"Inflation is likely to be persistently high (but lower than now) for some years. This adds fuel to the bitcoin-as-a-hedge thesis and could encourage even more portfolio allocations to a liquid asset with an independent monetary policy and a hard cap on supply," Genesis Global Trading's daily newsletter dated Feb. 25 said.
Bitcoin was trading near $39,000 at press time, representing a 3% gain on the day. The cryptocurrency found buyers during early Asian hours after Musk tweeted his intention to hold the digital asset.
The Fed is likely to raise borrowing costs by 25 basis points later this week and signal a continued fight against inflation through the rest of the year. The first-rate hike since 2018 seems to have been priced in by markets. Bitcoin has dropped nearly 40% in the past four months, predominantly on the Fed rate hike fears.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA likely to revisit $0.68
Cardano price shows no signs of slowing down as it teeters on the last meaningful support cluster. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on this massively oversold altcoin as the chances of accumulation are high.
Dogecoin price to retest $0.075 as DOGE reverts to mean
Dogecoin price has been on a slow and painful downtrend since its all-time high reached in May. This downswing has breached crucial support levels and is heading back to levels last seen in early 2021.
Ethereum receives firm rejection from further upside potential, set to dip back to $2,200
Ethereum (ETH) price action is alerting investors to brace themself for a shock wave to come next week. Currently, the tail risk and headwinds for ETH price action are based on geopolitical worries, stagflation fears, and technical downtrend elements.
Ripple price in weekly squeeze as near-term uncertainty predicts bearish outcome for next week
Ripple (XRP) price action sees its price action further respecting a longer-term pennant that has been there for over a month. Last week was a perfect test on the low and the high barriers, and again this week, price action looks set for a breakout next week.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.