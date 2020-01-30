- The National Institute for Smart Governance (NSIG) has urged regulators to focus on the functions performed by the blockchain technology and not the tech itself.
- NSIG’s policy also recommends the establishment of an organization to coordinate DLT strategy across various stated bodies.
India’s National Institute for Smart Governance (NSIG) has suggested that laws and regulations should cater to the functions that are performed by technologies like blockchain, and not to the technology itself. NSIG is a public-private body promoted by the Central government and software industry lobbying group NASSCOM. In July 2019, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) had given the responsibility of preparing the policy to the NSIG.
The policy document reads:
Public statements, whether through the press or formal speeches, are helpful but are not official statements of application by the agency. If an agency intends to enforce its laws in new and innovative ways, it must first notify industry stakeholders of its intent to do so and the way in which existing law applies.
The policy also recommends the establishment of an organization to coordinate DLT strategy across various stated bodies. The policy reads:
Given the multi-tiered and multistakeholder structure of regulation, a coordinated approach across departments and sectors is necessary. Not only would this office work to determine applications of blockchain that could cut costs for taxpayers, it could also provide a gateway for entrepreneurs to best understand the laws surrounding blockchain and virtual currencies.
To define the ecosystem for blockchain in India, the NISG said that it will be conducting stakeholder meetings in association with NeGD across some cities in the nation. It also noted that there is a lack of regulation clarity within the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD fails at $9,400 level and falls down
BTC/USD bears have taken control of the market for the second straight day. In this time period, BTC/USD fell from $9,402.60 to $9,243.50. As per the daily confluence detector, there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,325 and $9,585.
Ripple Price Analysis: Bears aim to take the price below $0.23
XRP/USD bears took control of the market for the second day in a row. This Wednesday, the price went down from $0.239 to $0.235 and it has fallen further to $0.233 in the early hours of Thursday. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support and ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bears take control, price falls below $60
LTC/USD fell from $59.65 to $59 in the early hours of Thursday. Before this, LTC/USD fell below the $60-level this Wednesday as the price fell from $60.68 to $59.65. The price is sandwiched between the SMA 200 and SMA 20.
Dash Market Update: DASH/USD bulls have not lost sight of the $140 target
Dash bulls are working hard to keep the bears at bay. This follows a retracement from Tuesday high at $128.36. In spite of the correction, the uptrend has remained intact within the confines of an ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...