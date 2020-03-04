India’s crypto market set for a grand revival: Supreme Court lifts RBI’s ban on banking support to crypto entities

- India’s supreme court squashes RBI’s 2018 ban on banking support to cryptocurrency firms.
- Internet and Mobile Association of India argued that cryptos are more like commodities than currencies.
A three-judge bench in India’s Supreme Court led by Justice Rohinton Nariman has lifted the ban the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed in April 2018 to stop banking support services to cryptocurrency-related businesses including exchanges. The directive had been challenged by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI).
IMAI argued that the central bank had no jurisdiction imposing a ban on cryptocurrencies since they are not recognized as “currency” in India and in accordance with the law. In other words, IMAI maintained the argument that cryptocurrencies are more like commodities than currencies.
In its defense, the RBI told the Supreme Court that it had based its decision on the basis that cryptocurrency is a digital means of payment. Therefore, it was the mandate of the central bank to cut the encroachment of digital assets into the traditional system of payment, a move, if left to mature, could jeopardize India’s inherence payment system.
The RBI has since 2013 been warning its citizens to keep off digital assets due to the financial and security risks that come along with them. The ban in April 2018 had stopped banking support to crypto-related companies. The directive was sent to all entities regulated by RBI. The Hindustantimes reports that the RBI’s ban was guided towards “consumer protection, market integrity and money laundering around virtual currencies, also referred to as cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin and major altcoins observe the ranges
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $8,947 and retreated to $8,800 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after running out of steam near $0.24 again
XRP/USD fell from $0.2397 to $0.2344 this Tuesday as the bulls once again ran out of steam near the $0.24-level. The price has gone up to $0.2355 as the buyers took control in the early hours of Wed.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bounced up from $224 support line
ETH/USD price bounced up from the $224 support line to improve to $227.40 in the early hours of Wednesday. This followed a bearish Tuesday, where the price of the asset dropped from $232.30 to $224 in the early ...
Why LTC/USD $60 consolidation is key for the next rally above $80?
The cryptocurrency market is in the green mid through this week’s trading. The Asian session on Wednesday has been characterized by a subtle bullish action even for Litecoin. The digital asset is struggling to hold ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.