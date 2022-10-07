- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a 50-page concept note highlighting their CBDC plans.
- Reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency in the payments system have been cited as key reasons for CBDC development.
- In the first of its kind, the RBI classified CBDCs into token-based retail CBDCs and account-based wholesale CBDCs.
Central Bank Digital Currencies have been on many countries' governments' agendas as they serve as direct competition and even a potential replacement for cryptocurrencies from a solely financial perspective. While the likes of the United States are still deliberating their development, India released the first concept note for its Digital Rupee on Friday.
Digital Rupee on the way
The country's central bank RBI outlined their CBDC plans in a 50-page note which explained the whats and whys of the Digital Rupee's development as well as what citizens can expect from it.
Earlier this year, the country's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, stated that the RBI might be looking to launch the Digital Rupee in early 2023. However, the concept note published on October 7 did not specify any particular date.
In a press release, the Chief General Manager of RBI, Yogesh Dayal, stated,
"The Reserve Bank will soon commence pilot launches of e₹ for specific use cases. As the extent and scope of such pilot launches expand, RBI will continue to communicate about the specific features and benefits of e₹, from time to time. (sic)"
As explained in the concept note, one of the key motivators of CBDC development is to bring down the operational costs involved in managing cash in India. In addition to this, trust, safety, liquidity and settlement finality and integrity have also been cited as important components of the digital currency.
The central bank also introduced the first of-its-kind feature for CBDC, classifying the Digital Rupee into retail (CBDC-R) and wholesale (CBDC-W) CBDCs. Explaining the difference, the concept note noted,
"Retail CBDC would be potentially available for use by all viz. private sector, non-financial consumers and businesses while wholesale CBDC is designed for restricted access to select financial institutions. While Wholesale CBDC is intended for the settlement of interbank transfers and related wholesale transactions, Retail CBDC is an electronic version of cash primarily meant for retail transactions."
Discussing the model for issuance and management, the RBI is looking to introduce direct and indirect issuance. Direct issuance will be helmed by the RBI, while indirect issuance will be the responsibility of banks and other payment service providers.
Even though the development is in the early stages, India is still farther ahead of many countries.
US inches closer
As reported by FXStreet earlier this week, The US House Financial Services Committee sent a letter to the Department of Justice requesting their CBDC assessment and legislative proposal.
The House Committee also analyzed whether the Federal Reserve has the authority to issue a CBDC without authorizing legislation and asked whether or not legislative changes would be necessary to issue a CBDC.
The DoJ has been asked to provide a response by October 15, post which further development can be conducted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Assessing ETH’s potential breakout
Ethereum price trends sideways between an upper range limit at $1,380 and a lower range limit at $1,272. Its recent rejection caught most investors unawares, with ETH falling to trade at $1,330 at the time of writing.
Dogecoin price slips again, with weekly gains set to evaporate
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action is at risk of tanking 12% and, in the process erasing its weekly gains. A big catalyst that could trigger the retreat is the US Non Farm Payrolls (NFPs) report that is due to come out later this afternoon.
Cardano price hints at a 25% rally as ADA retests stable support level
Cardano price has arrived at an inflection point that has triggered not one but three reversals over the last two months. The recent retest does provide a similar opportunity for investors but with a higher risk.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.