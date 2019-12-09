Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR - Greenback losing strength against Indian Rupee, challenges 71.00 handle

USD/INR attacks 71.00 as Rupee rises on corporate flows

The minor recovery attempts in USD/INR are seen facing supply near 71.20 region, sending back the rates to test the 71.00 level, where it now wavers.

The latest decline takes the price to the lowest levels in more than a month, mainly driven by the ongoing strength in the Indian rupee. The rupee remains buoyed by the latest upbeat comments from the Indian Chief Economic Adviser and likely corporate dollar inflows. The Indian Chief Economic Adviser said that India’s growth potential still remains high and that the government will step up efforts to revive growth.

Meanwhile, a dealer with a state-run bank said: “The rupee has had an appreciation bias in today’s session, owing to high corporate inflows, but large gains are capped as state-run banks have stepped up dollar buys, suspected on behalf of the RBI, as the current levels look attractive to enter.”

Further, broad-based US dollar correction from solid US jobs report led upsurge also adds to the downbeat tone seen around the cross. The US economy added 266,000 new jobs in November, the US Labor Department showed last Friday, the biggest gain since January. Read more...

USD/INR price analysis: Greenback losing strength against Indian Rupee, challenges 71.00 handle

USD/INR loses momentum below the 71.20 level. USD/IR can decline towards the 70.50 level in the medium term.

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR is trading sideways above the 200-day simple moving averages (DMA) but below the 50/100 DMAs. The market broke below the 71.20 swing low, opening the doors for a potential move down to the 70.50 level.

USD/INR four-hour chart

The spot is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Resistances are seen at the 71.50 and 71.90 price levels. Read more...