Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR fails to break above the 71.90 resistance

USD/INR technical analysis: Greenback failed breakout above 71.90 against Indian rupee

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market formed a bull flag in November and now the price is consolidating above the 71.20 swing low.

USD/INR four-hour chart

The break above the 71.90 resistance failed as the bears rejected the price quite strongly. The market seems to trapped in the 7120-71.90 range in the medium term.

USD/INR bears attack a confluence support level ahead of dovish RBI

USD/INR is currently trading -0.42% having travelled from a high of 71.7002 to a low of 71.3540 on renewed hops of a Sino/US trade deal, a softer US dollar and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India meeting.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.507
Today Daily Change -0.2790
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 71.786
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6394
Daily SMA50 71.2426
Daily SMA100 71.0251
Daily SMA200 70.2405
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.826
Previous Daily Low 71.5275
Previous Weekly High 71.8815
Previous Weekly Low 71.2255
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.712
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.6415
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.6003
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4147
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.3018
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8988
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.0117
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.1973

 

 

