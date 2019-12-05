Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR drops to 1-week lows, eyeing 61.8% Fibo. support

RBI keeps the key Repo rate unchanged at 5.15% - USD/INR unmoved near 71.50
At its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting held on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Indian central bank, left its benchmark interest rate, Repo rate, unchanged at 5.15%, disappointing the doves who were expecting a sixth rate cut for this year.
Key Details:
Reverse repo rate stays at 4.90 pct.
To continue with accommodative monetary policy stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth.
Stance to be retained as long as inflation remains within target.
All 6 monetary policy committee members voted in favour of holding rates unchanged.
Real GDP growth projection for 2019/20 revised down to 5% from 6.1% seen earlier.
Headline inflation projection revised up to 5.1-4.7% for H2 2019/20, 4.0-3.8% for H1 2020/21.
USD/INR Technical Analysis: Drops to 1-week lows, eyeing 61.8% Fibo. support
The USD/INR cross added to the previous session's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
The fact that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised market participants and left interest rates unchanged provided a goodish lift to the Indian rupee.
The pair has now moved well within the striking distance of last week's swing lows, a support marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 70.50-72.37 move.
This is followed by a three-week-old descending trend-line, around the 71.00 handle, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Read more...
A pause in easing cycle doesn’t do bad for INR
With geopolitical tensions rising amid the uncertain outcome of current Sino-American trade talks, EM currencies remain under constant pressure as China’s precondition to reach a phase one deal consisting of a rollback of US tariffs along with the US willingness to include topics such as intellectual property and technology transfer in the pact remain major sticking points. With fiscal policy apparently reaching its limits in India after Modi’s government already surpassed initial budget deficit in the first seven months of current fiscal year, the Reserve Bank of India decision to hold rates to mitigate price inflation surprises, particularly when considering continued downside risks on growth. Despite current rebound, we expect INR to decline as the 15 December 2019 deadline for tariffs worth $156 billion of Chinese products and a pending “unreliable entities list” from Beijing against US firms are still on the pipeline. Read more...
