Indian government to impose a 18% service tax on Bitcoin transactions

According to The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), Bitcoins could be categorized under the intangible assets class and a Goods & Services Tax (GST) levy could be imposed on all transactions.

Now, the central government is weighing the potential of imposing an 18% GST levy on Bitcoin transactions that apparently would generate Rs 7,200 crore annually.

This proposal is not necessarily new as back in May 2018, the government was already talking about a potential tax on cryptocurrency transactions. blockchain lawyer Varun Sethi said on Tuesday: