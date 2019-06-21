Indian authorities to block use of Facebook’s Libra
- Facebook’s cryptocurrency project, Libra, will likely be banned in India.
- The move comes in line with the country’s general stance on the cryptocurrency sector.
The new cryptocurrency project of Facebook may not have access to users in India, which is in fact one of its largest potential markets.
It is noted that due to regulatory constraints within the country, such activity is unlikely to be allowed, this being covered by a report within Indian news source The Economic Times.
The news report detailed that “a person directly in the know”, “the cryptocurrency to be unveiled by Facebook next year, will not be available in India.”
