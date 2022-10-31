The Reserve Bank of India listed nine banks set to participate in the pilot program.

India’s Finance Minister has been targeting the crypto sector for a while now, levying a 30% crypto tax.

India is ranked as the fourth biggest country as per the 2022 Crypto Adoption Index.

India is one of the biggest economies in the world, and the country is not too far behind in crypto adoption either. The central bank of the nation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is also pushing the development of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to get ahead in the crypto race.

India’s “Digital Rupee” on the way

In an announcement on Monday, the RBI launched the pilot of its CBDC “Digital Rupee”, identifying nine banks participating in the pilot program. These include the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC.

The pilot will begin on November 1 and will initially only focus on the wholesale segment, with no details of the retail CBDC pilot revealed yet.

As reported by FXStreet earlier this month, the RBI noted in its concept note the classification of the CBDC based on the user base. While retail will be focused on non-financial consumers, the wholesale CBDC will be launched for the settlement of interbank transfers.

The rapid development of the CBDC program, which was only launched earlier this year in February, is born out of the skepticism concerning the crypto market. The government of India has not been pro-crypto in the past, even banning cryptocurrency altogether in 2018, but following public demand, the ban was lifted in 2020.

To deal with crypto, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam levied a 30% tax on all crypto-based transactions and furthered its CBDC program to centralize the blockchain currency.

India is leading the crypto world

As per the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index, India is currently the fourth largest country, even above the United States, Russia and China. The country is already leading on the centralized service value as well as the DeFi value front.

Global Crypto Adoption Index 2022

If the government were to target the crypto space again to move the population toward its CBDC, it could have a significant impact on the crypto market, which is already struggling to recover from this year’s losses.