- The Reserve Bank of India listed nine banks set to participate in the pilot program.
- India’s Finance Minister has been targeting the crypto sector for a while now, levying a 30% crypto tax.
- India is ranked as the fourth biggest country as per the 2022 Crypto Adoption Index.
India is one of the biggest economies in the world, and the country is not too far behind in crypto adoption either. The central bank of the nation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is also pushing the development of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to get ahead in the crypto race.
India’s “Digital Rupee” on the way
In an announcement on Monday, the RBI launched the pilot of its CBDC “Digital Rupee”, identifying nine banks participating in the pilot program. These include the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC.
The pilot will begin on November 1 and will initially only focus on the wholesale segment, with no details of the retail CBDC pilot revealed yet.
As reported by FXStreet earlier this month, the RBI noted in its concept note the classification of the CBDC based on the user base. While retail will be focused on non-financial consumers, the wholesale CBDC will be launched for the settlement of interbank transfers.
The rapid development of the CBDC program, which was only launched earlier this year in February, is born out of the skepticism concerning the crypto market. The government of India has not been pro-crypto in the past, even banning cryptocurrency altogether in 2018, but following public demand, the ban was lifted in 2020.
To deal with crypto, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam levied a 30% tax on all crypto-based transactions and furthered its CBDC program to centralize the blockchain currency.
India is leading the crypto world
As per the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index, India is currently the fourth largest country, even above the United States, Russia and China. The country is already leading on the centralized service value as well as the DeFi value front.
Global Crypto Adoption Index 2022
If the government were to target the crypto space again to move the population toward its CBDC, it could have a significant impact on the crypto market, which is already struggling to recover from this year’s losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AAVE price: What to expect from Aave with upcoming deployment on zkSync 2.0 testnet
Aave is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that lets users lend and borrow cryptocurrencies and real-world assets without the hassle of a centralized intermediary.
Chiliz price up 15% as FIFA World Cup 2022 draws close, here’s what to expect
Chiliz price yielded 15.7% gains for holders overnight as sports and fan tokens lead a new wave of crypto trend reversal. As fans gear up for FIFA World Cup 2022, fan tokens have witnessed a rise in popularity and yielded double-digit weekly gains.
Ethereum staking on the rise, hurts passive income opportunities for HODLs
Ethereum staking yield is calculated with the volume of ETH tokens staked as the denominator. This has resulted in a reduction in passive income generated for stakers as the volume of Ethereum staked climbs to 14 million.
This a near-perfect opportunity to short Terra’s LUNA Classic price to $0.000176
LUNA Classic price has been at the mercy of sellers for quite some time, but that changed on October 30. As buyers stepped up, LUNC exploded higher, but the gains were undone just as quickly, leaving this move as a liquidity run before the altcoin continued to slide lower.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.