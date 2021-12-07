India to ban cryptos like China and arrest offenders without a warrant

The proposed Indian crypto bill will likely ban cryptocurrency mining, holding, trading and arrest those who infringe the law.

The Government of India is following in China's footsteps, banning all cryptocurrency-related activities.

The proposed law is expected to deal a blow to the booming NFT market in India.

India proposes to ban cryptocurrencies, following in China's footsteps. The draft summary of the proposed bill reveals that the Government of India plans to come down heavily on crypto mining, trading and advertising activities.

Indian crypto bill sparks frenzy with "non-bailable arrest" clause

The Government of India proposes tougher measures to ban cryptocurrency, following in the footsteps of China. The draft includes a "general prohibition on all activities by any individual on mining, generating, holding, selling, (or) dealing" in digital currencies and a strict jail term, arrest without warrant for offenders.

Infringement of the bill would lead to serious consequences, including non-bailable arrest. The details of the proposed crypto bill have sparked a frenzy among Indian cryptocurrency traders.

Traders who violate the norms of the bill and engage in cryptocurrency trading could face fines up to $2.65 million, in addition to jail time. The bill's contents have dealt a heavy blow to expectations of an accepting stance of the Indian government on crypto.

The bill is currently in the process of going through parliament before it is pronounced as a law.

The news of the bill's contents came out a day after news of a major Indian bank, Kotak, working with a cryptocurrency exchange broke. Most banks have suspended services to cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms, awaiting regulatory clarity.

A person close to the development told Economic Times,

KYC data will become the key for any scrutiny by any regulator. And unless this is spelled out in the law and made mandatory, the cryptocurrency operators (exchanges) need not share it.

The bill may include a minimum threshold for cryptocurrency investments to safeguard small investors. Proponents consider that severe punishment may be conducive to crypto adoption in India, regulating an asset class that has attracted $6 billion based on rough estimates.