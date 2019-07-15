Draft legislation that would allegedly impose a ban on the use of cryptocurrencies in India is being circulated by local blockchain legal experts on social media.
An unverified document published to Scribd by tech lawyer Varun Sethi on July 15 appears to reveal a draft bill entitled “Banning of Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currencies.” Even if authentic, the bill will not allegedly be debated during the 2019 Monsoon session of the Indian parliament, according to one local crypto industry figure.
Running at 18 pages, the document proposes a definition of cryptocurrencies as “any information or code or number or token not being part of any Official Digital Currency, generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, providing a digital representation of value.”
The definition then further notes such currencies’ use in exchange, as a store of account or value, and includes their use in financial transactions as well as investment schemes.
The proposed bill suggests that a “Digital Rupee” — digitally issued by the country’s Reserve Bank — would be approved by the Central Government as legal tender, while all currencies satisfying the aforementioned cryptocurrency definition would be comprehensively prohibited.
The document reads:
“No person shall mine, generate, hold, sell, deal in, issue, transfer, dispose of or use Cryptocurrency in the territory of India.”
The proposed prohibition notably does not apply to anyone using distributed ledger technologies (DLT) or other related technologies for the purposes of experiments or research, including within educational contexts, provided that no cryptocurrencies are involved for transacting payments.
The prohibition would also not apply to the use of DLT for creating a network that delivers financial or other services, or for other means of value creation, provided that again that such activities do not involve the use of cryptocurrencies as payment.
The proposed penalty for violating the prohibition on cryptocurrencies — which expressly excludes the Digital Rupee — would be either a fine or up to ten years’ imprisonment, or both.
As recently reported, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reported to be developing a blockchain platform for banking in its R&D branch. At the start of this year, it was reported that RBI had paused its plans to issue its own central bank digital currency.
Meanwhile, Facebook is alleged to have withheld from applying to RBI for approval for its forthcoming Libra token, in light of the country’s rumored consideration of a complete prohibition of cryptocurrencies and long history of crypto-adversarial actions. This June, RBI has denied it has any knowledge or involvement in the drafting of such a prohibition by the government.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Rebound attempt after two bloody days
The weekend has left some moves that have generated quite a stir. Bitcoin finally gave way to bass development and took advantage of Sunday to go in search of the EMA50 around the area of $10,000.
Ripple’s partner Santander bank new UK and Poland payment corridor launched
One Pay FX, a banking application powered by Ripple for Spanish banking giant Santander has added another payment corridor between the United States and Poland. An upgrade completed on the app last week enabled instant funds transfer between the two countries but only went live after the official announcement.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD plunges 24% in line with Bitcoins slide under $10k
Ethereum continued to lose ground following last week’s drop to $260. The second largest cryptocurrency explored the levels to the south failing to find support at $240 and $220 consecutively.
R3 blockchain consortium startup contemplates going public via an IPO
According to a report by Bloomberg, R3 a blockchain consortium start is considering going public in an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg says sources “familiar with the matter” confirmed that R3 is in talks with various advisers on the same. Details, where the IPO could be executed, are yet to come to light.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.