ImmutableX price holds above $1.15, but is the momentum enough for a trend reversal?

- ImmutableX price has been on a downtrend since March 18, losing almost 30% as selling intensified.
- The $1.15 support level has broken the fall for IMX, but the Layer 2 token is still in the woods.
- The altcoin could plunge further if bears prevail, possibly tagging the 50-day EMA at $1.03 first before another leg down.
ImmutableX price (IMX) exploded on March 17, but a bearish resurgence afterward saw the token spend the next week losing all that ground covered. However, IMX has identified a possible breathing zone and could use it to execute a trend reversal. The pivot comes after the recent Arbitrum airdrop on March 23, which, although it flopped, made Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) tokens a headline, capturing investors’ attention.
Most Visited Coins Last 7 days on #Cryptorank$ARB $ID $APT $OP $BTC $HFT $HNT $SOL $IMX $GPT pic.twitter.com/24Ln0YiZDA— Coin.fyi (@CoinFyi) March 24, 2023
IMX is the first Layer 2 blockchain for NFTs on Ethereum and is touted as the top scaling solution for the network’s transactions featuring desirables such as instant trading and zero gas fees for peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. The current L2-related hype could fuel a recovery for ImmutableX price.
ImmutableX price identifies a possible inflection point
ImmutableX price of $1.19 at press time looks at a possible directional change to the upside. IMX is sitting on the $1.15 support level, which broke its fall after a 27% decline from a $1.58 high on March 18. This support came into play partly because of the ARB launch and partly because of the Gaming Development Conference, which ends on March 24.
An increase in buyer momentum above current rates could begin the northbound move for the altcoin toward the $1.36 resistance level.
In highly bullish cases, ImmutableX price could shatter the above roadblock and rally north to tag the $1.65 resistance level, denoting a 43% climb from the current price.
IMX/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if seller momentum escalates, ImmutableX price could break below the immediate support level at $1.15 and extend a leg down toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.03.
In the dire case, ImmutableX price could extend lower to tag the support confluence between the 200- and 100-day EMAs at $0.90.
The position of the Relative Strength Index below the mean line supported the bearish case for the ImmutableX price. The price strength was equally low, adding credence to the negative thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How XRP whales are preparing for Ripple win against SEC
Ripple has garnered support from several experts and influencers on crypto Twitter in its legal battle with the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Messari CEO Ryan Selkis expressed his support for the payment giant in a recent tweet.
Arbitrum airdrop flops, but ARB still makes it to a commendable all-time high. Here’s what happened
The token launch for Arbitrum was quite bumpy, to say the least after users could not claim their airdrop tokens for the first one hour post-launch. The turn of events was very disappointing, given that users had been waiting for a week for the highly-advertised ARB airdrop.
Do Kwon faces fraud charges in New York, LUNA price recovers from 9% crash
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is set to face more charges in the United States in addition to the ones that already exist against him. The arrest of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Terra will finally allow the fraud proceedings to begin.
Coinbase CEO calls for action in electing pro-crypto lawmakers following SEC Wells notice
Brian Armstrong urged crypto proponents to “contact their congressman, donate to pro-crypto candidates, show up at town halls” in an effort to achieve clear rules for crypto. The CEO of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has renewed calls for crypto users to “elect pro-crypto candidates.”
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.