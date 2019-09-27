- Stablecoins feature minimal volatility relative to that cash.
- Central banks should consider giving stablecoin provider access to their reserves.
The International Monetary Fund has always been open to the encroachment of cryptocurrencies into the global financial systems. In many ways, it has always had a different view from that of central banks when it comes to the topic of digital currencies.
In the latest IMFBlog, says that if stablecoins were to encroach more on fiat systems, for instance, cash and bank deposits they will surely catch the attention of policymakers who will cease to watch from the sidelines.
An earlier IMFBlog discussed stablecoins at length describing them as cryptographic tokens that are simple to exchange and feature low volatility levels relative to that of cash. If the types of assets are introduced into the social fabric, they could drastically change the way people pay for services due to their cheaper, faster and user-friendly qualities. Above all these, they will require “prompt regulatory action” due to the risks they carry with them. The IMF suggests:
“One possible regulatory path forward is to give stablecoin providers access to central bank reserves. This also offers a blueprint for how central banks could partner with the private sector to offer the digital cash of tomorrow—called synthetic central bank digital currency (sCBDC).
The blog post continues to provide another suggestion which could allow “stablecoin providers to fully back coins with central bank reserves—the safest and most liquid assets available.”
Whether central banks can implement the suggestions made by the IMF regarding stablecoins is a matter that will have to be seen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD targeting $7,400 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin experienced another brief slide from levels around $8,400 to the new support at $7,750. As discussed during the Asian session on Friday, the bulls could barely hold above $8,000.
Stellar market update: XLM/USD calms down in a tight range after sharp sell-off
Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing nearly 24 of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0584, off the recent low touched at $0.537.
Cardano Shelly testnet making its network debut after the London test-run
The Cardano community now has access to the Shelly network testnet after it successfully sailed through a test run conducted in London. “It was the first instance of the new networked Shelley testnet, available for the community to join as of today,” a section of IOHK blog post said about the test-run.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD recovers above $0.2400, after another carnage
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.4 billion lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin managed to recover from Thursday’s low of $0.2280; however, the upside momentum has been limited so far.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.