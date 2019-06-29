The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes that central banks may issue digital currencies in the future, according to a report by the IMF on June 27
According to the full paper, the IMF and World Bank conducted a survey on fintech that solicited answers from financial institutions within all member countries and has based its conclusions in part upon the 96 received responses.
According to the paper, several central banks in different countries are considering implementing some form of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Uruguay has reportedly launched a CBDC pilot program already, while the Bahamas, China, Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, Sweden and Ukraine are “on the verge” of testing their systems.
Additionally, a number of central banks have reportedly been conducting research on CBDC’s potential impact on financial stability, the structure of the banking sector, entry of nonbank financial institutions, and monetary policy transmission.
Motivation for offering a CBDC varies, per the report. Both emerging economies as well as developed economies are said to be considering CBDC options, with the latter seeking to provide an alternative to cash as its frequency of use dwindles. For emerging economies in developing countries, on the other hand, the main upshot of a CBDC would be reducing banking costs, as well as potentially making banks more available to unbanked citizens.
One similarity, however, is that most central banks are not interested in issuing an entirely anonymous CBDC, as the institutions want transactions to ultimately be traceable by authorities when necessary. However, some of these institutions are considering portioning off a subset of tokens reserved for large holdings and transactions, and only making those ones traceable.
As previously reported by Cointelegraph, the conservative economist Stephen Moore has recently joined a project to make a Federal Reserve-like entity for cryptocurrencies. The project, Decentral, is a purported attempt to regulate cryptocurrency supply in order to reduce volatility in the crypto market.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market overview: BTC/USD re-enters $12,000 as the weekend love continues
Bitcoin has a special relationship with the weekend sessions. Such that the love has not been affected by the devastating losses experienced yesterday. The largest digital asset is in the middle of a staged recovery from the lows formed at $10,300; representing an increase in the value of 8.5% on Friday.
NEO market overview: NEO/USD leads market recovery spiking 5% in tandem with Bitcoin’s 5.5% gain
NEO found support at $16.00 following the acute selling pressure cryptocurrencies had to endure yesterday. NEO navigated the sea of red immediately after breaking above $20.00 hurdle. A new 2019 high was formed at $20.84 before the bears took over control.
Ripple’s SBI Group Partner: Seven Japan-based banks to join MoneyTap
Ripple’s leading strategic partner in Japan SBI Group has announced that the MoneyTap transfer platform is welcoming seven more participants. Among them is Chikubo, Ashiga, Towa, Shimane, Toho and Fukushima Banks.
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - 28 June
Ripple’s XRP has reversed the gains of two weeks, crashing from the recent high of $0.5073 (June 22) to as low as $0.3893 on Thursday. Notably, the sharpest movement was registered on Thursday, as the coin lost over 10% of its value in a matter of hours amid massive sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Time to get off that roller-coaster
What an exciting week on the cryptocurrency markets! Bitcoin (BTC) came close to $14,000 only to crash towards $10,000 in less than 24 hours.