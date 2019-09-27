A brand new rewards scheme at 450 Australian United Petrol stations gives customers 20% cashback in the form of cryptocurrency (INCNT) actually traded on exchanges.
The Sydney based startup Incent is offering a great deal to customers to try and boost their coins popularity.
All customers need to do is join their loyalty program, add a bank account and they can get 20% back on all fuel purchases at United Petrol.
The company has not stopped there as Incent also has deals at H&M and Pizza Hut (3% cashback) and Ticketmaster (2%) in Australia.
CEO Rob Wilson commented:
“Giving consumers something of real value rather than points that can expire or only be redeemed under strict conditions is one of Incent’s key differences,”
“But it’s also what goes on under the bonnet that makes it truly compelling. Once a user has synced their bank account, rewards are issued automatically.
“There are no plastic cards to remember and no friction for the customer or business. Consumers can literally save as they spend, seamlessly.”
As you can see from the chart below the contract is very illiquid but Incent are hoping schemes like this will mean the take up improves. As always the early adopters may benefit.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
