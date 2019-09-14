- ICX is now available for trade with the Euro and the US dollar for the first time.
- ICON Foundation believes that Kraken recognizes ICON to be rapidly evolving into a global project.
The native token of the ICON project, ICX, is now listed on one of the leading US-based cryptocurrency exchanges, Kraken. Trading pairs include - ICX/USD, ICX/EUR, ICX/XBT, and ICX/ETH. For the first time, ICX will be available for trade with the U.S. Dollar and the Euro.
Min Kim, ICON Foundation council member said:
“Many people know ICON as the top Korean blockchain project, and so, we are proud to lead the way by being the first Korean project to be listed on a U.S. based exchange. Moreover, we believe this is evidence that industry leaders like Kraken now recognize that ICON is rapidly evolving into a global project with a truly decentralized global community."
The ICON project has received significant support from the region. Around 22% of the pre-registered P-Rep candidates are based in the US. This listing is anticipated to maximize the growth of the ICON community and the ecosystem.
In August 2019, the ICON Foundation announced the Pre-voting period and 3 million ICX giveaway event. This was done to incentivize early voters to participate in ICON governance. ICX token holders can stake ICX to earn block rewards currently. The ICON network is soon having its first on-chain election called ICONSENSUS. 22 public representatives ('P-Reps') will be voted on by the community in the election.
