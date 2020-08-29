- ICON blockchain firm has partnered with the Shinhan Bank to issue KYC compliance certificates.
- Customers can now complete verification and open new accounts remotely via ICON’s app.
ICONLOOP, the blockchain network ICON's technology arm, has partnered with Shinhan Bank to issue KYC compliance certificates. ICONLOOP will use its blockchain-based decentralized identity (DID) capability to let the bank customers open new accounts remotely.
The compliance certificates will let users avoid unnecessary obstacles while requesting services at the Shinhan bank, the second largest bank in the country. After customers verify their identity through ICON’s Zzeung app, the bank will cross-check the data and issue the compliance certificate. Using this certificate, customers can create a new account, change passwords or request a mobile OTP.
ICONLOOP CEO Jong-hyup Kim said:
This issuance of KYC compliance certification with Shinhan Bank is of great significance because it is the first commercialization of DID services used in the financial sector in Korea. In the future, we will expand the Zzeung to all industries that require identity verification beyond the financial sector so that more users can experience the convenience of DID technology.
ICX/USDT daily chart
ICX/USDT has had two straight bullish sessions and is currently negotiating with the 0.6475 resistance level. The price has currently gone up from 0.612 to 0.6441 and is consolidating in a flag formation. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at 0.6115, 0.5761 and 0.5444 (SMA 20). The relative strength index (RSI) is trending inside 64.25, next to the overbought zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
